Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2020

BOSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported earnings per diluted share of $0.65 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 27 percent from $0.89 of earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and a decrease of 29 percent from $0.91 of earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share([1])([2]) of $0.80 for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, unchanged from the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and a decrease of 6 percent from $0.85 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings exceeded earnings under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) by $0.15 per diluted share, reflecting the reversal of $16.8 million of net losses of consolidated investment entities and the Company's other seed capital investments, the add-back of $1.8 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and the reversal of $1.1 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock‐based compensation awards. Earnings under U.S. GAAP exceeded adjusted earnings per diluted share by $0.09 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting the reversal of $11.4 million of net gains of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, the add-back of $1.8 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and the reversal of $0.3 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, earnings under U.S. GAAP exceeded adjusted earnings by $0.06 per diluted share, reflecting the reversal of $3.6 million of net gains of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, the add-back of $2.4 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and the reversal of $4.9 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock‐based compensation awards.

Consolidated net outflows of $9.3 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 represent -7 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets (consolidated net flows divided by beginning of period consolidated assets under management). This compares to net inflows of $4.6 billion and 4 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net inflows of $6.1 billion and 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding Parametric overlay services, the Company had net outflows of $2.8 billion and -3 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, net inflows of $2.6 billion and 3 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net inflows of $5.0 billion and 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth (management fees attributable to consolidated inflows less management fees attributable to consolidated outflows, divided by beginning of period consolidated management fee revenue) was -6 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, 1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, consolidated net flows varied considerably from month to month. The Company had net inflows of $2.9 billion in February, net outflows of $11.8 billion in March and net outflows of $0.4 billion in April. Excluding Parametric overlay services, the Company had net inflows of $2.4 billion in February, net outflows of $5.4 billion in March and net inflows of $0.2 billion in April. The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth was 5 percent in February, -23 percent in March and -2 percent in April.

Consolidated assets under management were $465.3 billion on April 30, 2020, down 1 percent from $469.9 billion of consolidated managed assets on April 30, 2019 and down 10 percent from $518.2 billion of consolidated managed assets on January 31, 2020. The year-over-year decrease in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $14.6 billion and market price declines of $19.3 billion. The sequential quarterly decrease in consolidated assets under management reflects net outflows of $9.3 billion and market price declines of $43.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

"Like all companies, Eaton Vance has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Nearly all of our staff has been working from home since mid-March, and will remain doing so for the foreseeable future. We continue to engage actively with clients and business partners, seeking to help them address their investment needs during this difficult period. Our financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2020 speak to both the challenges of operating in this time of extreme disruption and the great strengths and resilience of our business and culture."

Average consolidated assets under management were $479.5 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, up 5 percent from $456.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and down 6 percent from $509.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

As shown in Attachment 11, excluding performance-based fees, annualized management fee rates on consolidated assets under management averaged 29.7 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, down 7 percent from 31.8 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and down 4 percent from 30.8 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Changes in average annualized management fee rates for the compared periods primarily reflect shifts in the Company's mix of business.

Attachments 6 and 7 summarize the Company's consolidated assets under management and net flows by investment mandate and investment vehicle reporting categories. Attachments 8, 9 and 10 summarize the Company's ending consolidated assets under management by investment mandate, investment vehicle and investment affiliate. Attachment 11 shows the Company's average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate.

As shown in Attachments 6 and 7, consolidated sales and other inflows were $61.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, up 67 percent from $36.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and up 33 percent from $46.3 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Consolidated redemptions and other outflows were $70.9 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, up 120 percent from $32.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and up 76 percent from $40.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

As of April 30, 2020, the Company's 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest Inc. (Hexavest) managed $8.6 billion of client assets, down 38 percent from $13.9 billion of managed assets on April 30, 2019 and down 34 percent from $13.0 billion of managed assets on January 31, 2020. Hexavest had net outflows of $2.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, versus net inflows of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net outflows of $0.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Attachment 12 summarizes the assets under management and net flows of Hexavest. Other than Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is the adviser or sub-adviser, the managed assets and flows of Hexavest are not included in our consolidated totals.

Financial Highlights







(in thousands, except per share figures)























Three Months Ended

April 30, January 31, April 30,

2020 2020 2019 Revenue $ 405,911 $ 452,554 $ 411,861 Expenses

283,955

317,835

284,688 Operating income

121,956

134,719

127,173 Operating margin

30.0%

29.8%

30.9% Adjusted operating margin

30.5%

30.3%

31.4% Non-operating income (expense)

(73,364)

8,369

20,291 Income taxes

(22,017)

(32,578)

(37,069) Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

1,481

2,325

2,735 Net income

28,056

112,835

113,130 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling











and other beneficial interests

44,002

(8,850)

(11,323) Net income attributable to











Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 72,058 $ 103,985 $ 101,807 Adjusted net income attributable to











Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 89,627 $ 97,947 $ 91,955 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.85 $ 0.80

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 vs. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue decreased 1 percent to $405.9 million from $411.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Management fees were down 1 percent, as a 7 percent decrease in consolidated average annualized management fee rates more than offset higher average consolidated assets under management and the impact of one additional fee day in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Performance fees were $2.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Collectively, distribution and service fee revenues were substantially unchanged from the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses were $284.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, substantially unchanged from $284.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting decreases in compensation and distribution expenses, partially offset by increases in service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other expenses. The decrease in compensation reflects lower operating income-based and investment performance-based bonus accruals, lower stock-based compensation expense and lower severance expenses, partially offset by higher sales-based incentive compensation and higher salaries associated with increases in headcount, year-end compensation increases for continuing employees and one additional payroll day in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in distribution expense reflects lower Class C distribution fee payments and lower marketing and promotion costs, partially offset by an increase in up-front sales commission expense. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher private fund service fee payments, partially offset by lower Class C service fee payments. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization, partially offset by lower Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects higher sub-advisory fees paid. Other operating expenses increased 7 percent, primarily reflecting increases in information technology spending and higher facilities expenses, partially offset by lower travel expenses, lower professional services expenses and a decrease in other corporate expenses.

Operating income decreased 4 percent to $122.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $127.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's operating margin decreased to 30.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 30.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. As shown in Attachment 3, on an adjusted basis including the management fee revenue and excluding the operating expenses of consolidated investment entities, operating income was down 4 percent year-over-year. Our adjusted operating margin decreased to 30.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 31.4 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-operating expense totaled $73.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $20.3 million of non-operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year change primarily reflects a $65.7 million increase in net losses and other investment income of consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's investments in other sponsored strategies, a $27.5 million increase in the net expenses of consolidated CLO entities and a $0.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest expense is attributable to borrowings under the Company's line of credit during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Such borrowings were fully repaid prior to quarter-end.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 45.3 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 25.1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments and the net excess tax benefits associated with the Company's stock-based compensation plans, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate, calculated on the same basis, was 24.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 26.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $1.5 million and $2.7 million in the second quarters of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 4, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $(44.0) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $11.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year change reflects a decline in income and gains (losses) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments driven primarily by markdowns in position values to reflect securities price declines in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and the Company's accelerated repurchase of certain profit and capital interests in Parametric entities held by current and former employees, which settled at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 109.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 1 percent. The year-over-year reduction reflects share repurchases in excess of new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 111.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 114.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 2 percent. The decline in weighted average diluted shares outstanding further reflects a decrease in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options and unvested restricted stock awards due to lower market prices of the Company's shares.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2020

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue decreased 10 percent to $405.9 million from $452.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Management fees were down 10 percent, primarily reflecting a 6 percent decrease in average consolidated assets under management, a 4 percent decline in consolidated average annualized management fee rates and the impact of two fewer fee days in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Performance fees were $2.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $0.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Distribution and service fee revenues were collectively down 11 percent, reflecting lower managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses decreased 11 percent to $284.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $317.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting decreases in compensation, distribution expense, service fee expense, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions. The decrease in compensation reflects lower operating income-based and investment performance-based bonus accruals, decreases related to seasonal benefit costs and payroll taxes that are recognized primarily in the first fiscal quarter, lower salary and benefit expenses driven by two fewer payroll days in the second fiscal quarter and a decrease in severance expenses, partially offset by higher sales-based incentive compensation. The decrease in compensation also reflects lower stock-based compensation expense driven by accelerated vesting of restricted stock awards and accelerated recognition of employee stock option expense in connection with employee retirements in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in distribution expense reflects lower Class C distribution fee payments, lower marketing and promotion costs, lower intermediary marketing support payments and a decrease in up-front sales commission expense. The decrease in service fee expense reflects lower Class A and private fund service fee payments. The decrease in fund-related expenses reflects lower sub-advisory fees paid, offset in part by increases in fund expenses borne by the Company. Other operating expenses decreased 3 percent, primarily reflecting lower travel expenses and lower professional services expenses, partially offset by increases in information technology spending and higher facilities expenses. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization.

Operating income decreased 9 percent to $122.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $134.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's operating margin increased to 30.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 29.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. As shown in Attachment 3, on an adjusted basis including the management fee revenue and excluding the operating expenses of consolidated investment entities, operating income was down 10 percent sequentially. Our adjusted operating margin increased to 30.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 30.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-operating expense totaled $73.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $8.4 million of non-operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential change reflects a $66.6 million increase in net losses and other investment income of consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's investments in other sponsored strategies, a $14.7 million increase in the net expenses of consolidated CLO entities and a $0.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest expense is attributable to borrowings under the Company's line of credit during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Such borrowings were fully repaid prior to quarter-end.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 45.3 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 22.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding the impact of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments and the net excess tax benefits associated with the Company's stock-based compensation plans, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate, calculated on the same basis, was 24.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 27.6 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $2.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 4, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $(44.0) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $8.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential change reflects a decline in income and gains (losses) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments driven primarily by markdowns in position values to reflect securities price declines in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding decreased to 109.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from the 109.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential reduction reflects share repurchases in excess of new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 111.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 114.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 3 percent. The decline in weighted average diluted shares outstanding further reflects a decrease in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options and unvested restricted stock awards due to lower market prices of the Company's shares.

Taxation The following table reconciles the U.S. statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective income tax rate:

Three Months Ended

April 30, January 31, April 30,

2020 2020 2019 Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % State income tax, net of federal income tax benefits 8.8

4.9

4.5

Net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests 16.7

(0.5)

(0.9)

Other items 1.0

0.8

0.7

Net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans (2.2)

(3.4)

(0.2)

Effective income tax rate 45.3 % 22.8 % 25.1 %

The Company's income tax provision for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, second quarter of fiscal 2019 and first quarter of fiscal 2020 includes $0.9 million, $0.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively, of charges associated with certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that took effect for the Company in fiscal 2019, relating principally to limitations on the deductibility of executive compensation.

The Company's income tax provision was reduced by net excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards totaling $1.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $4.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company's calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share remove the impact of gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, add back the management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities, and exclude the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls. On this basis, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate was 24.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, 26.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 27.6 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. On the same adjusted basis, the Company estimates that its effective tax rate will be approximately 26.5 to 27.0 percent for the balance of fiscal 2020 and for the fiscal year as a whole. The Company's actual adjusted effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 may vary from this estimate due to changes in the Company's tax policy interpretations and assumptions, additional regulatory guidance that may be issued and other factors.

The Company's adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing our adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, which was $119.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, $126.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $134.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates does not include the allocation to non-controlling interests and removes the impact of gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of the Company's consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments and adds back the management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities.

The following table reconciles income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax expense (benefit):

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

April 30, January 31, April 30,

2020 2020 2019 Income tax expense $ 22,017 $ 32,578 $ 37,069 Income tax expense attributable to:











Management fees of consolidated sponsored











funds and consolidated CLO entities

330

498

274 Non-management expenses of consolidated











sponsored funds

296

332

335 Net (gains) losses and other investment income











related to consolidated sponsored funds and











other seed capital investments

1,606

(1,715)

(1,086) Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO entities

4,262

474

(2,794) Net excess tax benefits from stock-based











compensation plans

1,059

4,860

277 Adjusted income tax expense $ 29,570 $ 37,027 $ 34,075

Balance Sheet Information

As of April 30, 2020, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $914.9 million and its investments included $36.4 million of short-term debt securities with maturities between 90 days and one year. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility at such date. During the first six months of fiscal 2020, the Company used $97.6 million to repurchase and retire approximately 2.4 million shares of its Non-Voting Common Stock under its repurchase authorizations. Of the current 8.0 million share repurchase authorization, approximately 4.0 million shares remain available.

About Eaton Vance Corp.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $465.3 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are not historical facts, referred to as "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward-looking statements, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy or capital markets, client sales and redemption activity, the continuation of investment advisory, administration, distribution and service contracts, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



























Attachment 1 Eaton Vance Corp. Summary of Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share figures)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















% %





























Change Change





























Q2 2020 Q2 2020

















April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %



2020 2020 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019

2020 2019 Change Revenue:

































Management fees $ 354,121 $ 394,801 $ 359,384 (10) % (1) %

$ 748,922 $ 710,134 5 % Distribution and underwriter fees

19,122

21,578

20,054 (11)

(5)





40,700

43,144 (6)

Service fees

30,557

33,939

29,586 (10)

3





64,496

58,946 9

Other revenue

2,111

2,236

2,837 (6)

(26)





4,347

6,053 (28)



Total revenue

405,911

452,554

411,861 (10)

(1)





858,465

818,277 5

Expenses:

































Compensation and related costs

149,072

171,982

153,542 (13)

(3)





321,054

307,430 4

Distribution expense

33,533

40,003

35,930 (16)

(7)





73,536

73,438 -

Service fee expense

26,648

29,755

25,921 (10)

3





56,403

51,438 10

Amortization of deferred sales commissions

6,289

5,968

5,571 5

13





12,257

11,118 10

Fund-related expenses

10,897

11,067

9,960 (2)

9





21,964

19,605 12

Other expenses

57,516

59,060

53,764 (3)

7





116,576

106,945 9



Total expenses

283,955

317,835

284,688 (11)

-





601,790

569,974 6

Operating income

121,956

134,719

127,173 (9)

(4)





256,675

248,303 3

Non-operating income (expense):

































Gains (losses) and other investment income, net

(50,512)

16,090

15,206 NM

NM





(34,422)

21,039 NM

Interest expense

(6,364)

(5,888)

(5,888) 8

8





(12,252)

(12,019) 2

Other income (expense) of consolidated



































collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities:



































Gains (losses) and other investment income, net

(4,841)

15,563

21,794 NM

NM





10,722

27,235 (61)



Interest and other expense

(11,647)

(17,396)

(10,821) (33)

8





(29,043)

(19,157) 52



Total non-operating income (expense)

(73,364)

8,369

20,291 NM

NM





(64,995)

17,098 NM







































Income before income taxes and equity

































in net income of affiliates

48,592

143,088

147,464 (66)

(67)





191,680

265,401 (28)

Income taxes

(22,017)

(32,578)

(37,069) (32)

(41)





(54,595)

(64,694) (16)

Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

1,481

2,325

2,735 (36)

(46)





3,806

4,683 (19)

Net income

28,056

112,835

113,130 (75)

(75)





140,891

205,390 (31)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

































and other beneficial interests

44,002

(8,850)

(11,323) NM

NM





35,152

(16,782) NM

Net income attributable to

































Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 72,058 $ 103,985 $ 101,807 (31)

(29)



$ 176,043 $ 188,608 (7)







































Earnings per share:

































Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.95 $ 0.92 (31)

(28)



$ 1.61 $ 1.69 (5)

Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 (29)

(27)



$ 1.55 $ 1.64 (5)







































Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic

109,224

109,380

110,379 -

(1)





109,297

111,315 (2)

Diluted

111,610

114,688

114,249 (3)

(2)





113,292

114,795 (1)







































Dividends declared per share $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.350 -

7



$ 0.750 $ 0.700 7



Attachment 2 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share (in thousands, except per share figures)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

















% %

































Change Change

































Q2 2020 Q2 2020

















April 30, January 31, April 30,

vs. vs.

April 30, April 30,

%

2020 2020 2019

Q1 2020 Q2 2019

2020 2019

Change









































Net income attributable to Eaton Vance







































Corp. shareholders $ 72,058 $ 103,985 $ 101,807

(31) % (29) %

$ 176,043 $ 188,608

(7) %









































Management fees of consolidated sponsored







































funds and consolidated CLO entities, net of tax(1)

947

1,428

802

(34)

18





2,375

1,342

77











































Non-management expenses of consolidated







































sponsored funds, net of tax(2)

848

955

980

(11)

(13)





1,803

2,073

(13)











































Net (gains) losses and other investment income







































related to consolidated sponsored funds and







































other seed capital investments, net of tax(3)

4,607

(4,920)

(3,178)

NM

NM





(313)

(3,582)

(91)











































Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO







































entities, net of tax(4)

12,226

1,359

(8,179)

800

NM





13,585

(6,022)

NM











































Net excess tax benefit from stock-based







































compensation plans

(1,059)

(4,860)

(277)

(78)

282





(5,919)

(3,226)

83











































Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton







































Vance Corp. shareholders $ 89,627 $ 97,947 $ 91,955

(8)

(3)



$ 187,574 $ 179,193

5





















































































Earnings per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.91 $ 0.89

(29)

(27)



$ 1.55 $ 1.64

(5)











































Management fees of consolidated sponsored







































funds and consolidated CLO entities, net of tax

0.01

0.01

-

-

NM





0.02

0.01

100











































Non-management expenses of consolidated







































sponsored funds, net of tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

-

-





0.02

0.02

-











































Net (gains) losses and other investment income







































related to consolidated sponsored funds and







































other seed capital investments, net of tax

0.04

(0.04)

(0.03)

NM

NM





-

(0.03)

(100)











































Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO







































entities, net of tax

0.11

0.01

(0.07)

NM

NM





0.12

(0.05)

NM











































Net excess tax benefit from stock-based







































compensation plans

(0.02)

(0.05)

-

(60)

NM





(0.05)

(0.03)

67





















































































Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.85 $ 0.80

(6)

-



$ 1.66 $ 1.56

6











































(1) Represents management fees eliminated upon the consolidation of sponsored funds and CLO entities. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $1.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $1.9 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.1 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $3.2 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $1.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019.









































(2) Represents expenses of consolidated sponsored funds. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $1.1 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $1.3 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $2.4 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $2.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019.









































(3) Represents gains, losses and other investment income earned on investments in sponsored strategies, whether accounted for as consolidated funds, separate accounts or equity investments, as well as the gains and losses recognized on derivatives used to hedge these investments. Stated amounts are net of non-controlling interests. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $(6.2) million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $6.6 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $4.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $0.4 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $4.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019.









































(4) Represents other income and expenses of consolidated CLO entities. On a pre-tax basis, these totaled $(16.5) million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $(1.8) million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $11.0 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $(18.3) million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $8.1 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019.

Attachment 3 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of operating income and operating margin to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin (in thousands)













































Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

















% %

































Change Change

































Q2 2020 Q2 2020

















April 30, January 31, April 30,

vs. vs.

April 30, April 30,

%

2020 2020 2019

Q1 2020 Q2 2019

2020 2019

Change









































Total revenue $ 405,911 $ 452,554 $ 411,861

(10)

(1)



$ 858,465 $ 818,277

5









































Management fees of consolidated sponsored







































funds and consolidated CLO entities(1)

1,277

1,925

1,076

(34)

19





3,202

1,801

78





















































































Adjusted total revenue $ 407,188 $ 454,479 $ 412,937

(10)

(1)



$ 861,667 $ 820,078

5











































Total expenses $ 283,955 $ 317,835 $ 284,688

(11)

-



$ 601,790 $ 569,974

6









































Non-management expenses of consolidated







































sponsored funds(2)

(1,144)

(1,287)

(1,314)

(11)

(13)





(2,432)

(2,781)

(13)





















































































Adjusted total expenses $ 282,811 $ 316,548 $ 283,374

(11)

-



$ 599,358 $ 567,193

6











































Operating income $ 121,956 $ 134,719 $ 127,173

(9) % (4) %

$ 256,675 $ 248,303

3 %







































Management fees of consolidated sponsored







































funds and consolidated CLO entities(1)

1,277

1,925

1,076

(34)

19





3,202

1,801

78









































Non-management expenses of consolidated







































sponsored funds(2)

1,144

1,287

1,314

(11)

(13)





2,432

2,781

(13)





















































































Adjusted operating income $ 124,377 $ 137,931 $ 129,563

(10)

(4)



$ 262,309 $ 252,885

4

Operating margin

30.0 % 29.8 % 30.9 % 1

(3)





29.9 % 30.3 % (1)

Adjusted operating margin

30.5 % 30.3 % 31.4 % 1

(3)





30.4 % 30.8 % (1)



(1) Reflects the add-back of management fees eliminated upon consolidation of sponsored funds and CLO entities. (2) Reflects the exclusion from expenses of the operating expenses of consolidated sponsored funds.























Attachment 4 Eaton Vance Corp. Components of net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (in thousands)











































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

















% %































Change Change































Q2 2020 Q2 2020

















April 30, January 31, April 30,

vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %

2020 2020 2019

Q1 2020 Q2 2019

2020 2019 Change







































Consolidated sponsored funds $ (45,276) $ 7,177 $ 8,141

NM % NM %

$ (38,099) $ 10,563 NM %





































Majority-owned subsidiaries

1,274

1,673

3,182

(24)

(60)





2,947

6,219 (53)









































Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling





































and other beneficial interests $ (44,002) $ 8,850 $ 11,323

NM

NM



$ (35,152) $ 16,782 NM















Attachment 5

Eaton Vance Corp.

Balance Sheet

(in thousands, except per share figures)









April 30,



October 31,(1)





2020



2019

Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents $ 914,857

$ 557,668

Management fees and other receivables

219,944



237,864

Investments

635,079



1,060,739

Assets of consolidated CLO entities:











Cash

42,081



48,704

Bank loans and other investments

1,135,609



1,704,270

Other assets

5,555



28,039

Deferred sales commissions

59,813



55,211

Deferred income taxes

60,914



62,661

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

71,797



72,798

Operating lease right-of-use assets

261,660



-

Intangible assets, net

73,921



75,907

Goodwill

259,681



259,681

Loan to affiliate

5,000



5,000

Other assets

100,803



85,087

Total assets $ 3,846,714

$ 4,253,629















Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity

























Liabilities:

























Accrued compensation $ 122,051

$ 240,722

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

72,411



89,984

Dividend payable

53,803



55,177

Debt

620,930



620,513

Operating lease liabilities

310,860



-

Liabilities of consolidated CLO entities:











Senior and subordinated note obligations

1,088,574



1,617,095

Other liabilities

39,454



51,122

Other liabilities

50,391



108,982

Total liabilities

2,358,474



2,783,595















Commitments and contingencies

























Temporary Equity:











Redeemable non-controlling interests

211,135



285,915

Total temporary equity

211,135



285,915















Permanent Equity:











Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 1,280,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 478,643 and 422,935 shares, respectively

2



2

Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 190,720,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 113,929,794 and 113,143,567 shares, respectively

445



442

Additional paid-in capital

12,094



-

Notes receivable from stock option exercises

(7,070)



(8,447)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(68,925)



(58,317)

Retained earnings

1,340,559



1,250,439

Total permanent equity

1,277,105



1,184,119

Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 3,846,714

$ 4,253,629





































Attachment 6

Eaton Vance Corp.

Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Mandate(1)

(in millions)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





April 30,

January 31,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Equity assets – beginning of period(2) $ 138,708

$ 131,895

$ 116,990

$ 131,895

$ 115,772



Sales and other inflows

8,316



7,806



5,050



16,122



11,270



Redemptions/outflows

(8,793)



(6,182)



(4,570)



(14,975)



(10,031)



Net flows

(477)



1,624



480



1,147



1,239



Exchanges

(205)



3



150



(202)



42



Market value change

(15,753)



5,186



8,249



(10,567)



8,816 Equity assets – end of period $ 122,273

$ 138,708

$ 125,869

$ 122,273

$ 125,869 Fixed income assets – beginning of period(3)

64,262



62,378



56,910



62,378



54,339



Sales and other inflows

7,898



5,086



5,237



12,984



11,782



Redemptions/outflows

(7,719)



(3,947)



(4,452)



(11,666)



(9,318)



Net flows

179



1,139



785



1,318



2,464



Exchanges

154



23



71



177



397



Market value change

(3,248)



722



765



(2,526)



1,331 Fixed income assets – end of period $ 61,347

$ 64,262

$ 58,531

$ 61,347

$ 58,531 Floating-rate income assets – beginning of period

33,836



35,103



40,943



35,103



44,837



Sales and other inflows

1,937



1,689



2,079



3,626



5,645



Redemptions/outflows

(5,096)



(3,046)



(3,657)



(8,142)



(10,135)



Net flows

(3,159)



(1,357)



(1,578)



(4,516)



(4,490)



Exchanges

(119)



(27)



(57)



(146)



(323)



Market value change

(2,736)



117



442



(2,619)



(274) Floating-rate income assets – end of period $ 27,822

$ 33,836

$ 39,750

$ 27,822

$ 39,750 Alternative assets – beginning of period(4)

8,553



8,372



9,991



8,372



12,139



Sales and other inflows

498



675



802



1,173



1,846



Redemptions/outflows

(1,182)



(593)



(1,275)



(1,775)



(4,539)



Net flows

(684)



82



(473)



(602)



(2,693)



Exchanges

(14)



-



(149)



(14)



(176)



Market value change

(629)



99



40



(530)



139 Alternative assets – end of period $ 7,226

$ 8,553

$ 9,409

$ 7,226

$ 9,409 Parametric custom portfolios assets – beginning of period(5)

175,318



164,895



141,050



164,895



134,345



Sales and other inflows

13,896



9,745



9,099



23,641



19,263



Redemptions/outflows

(12,596)



(6,221)



(5,696)



(18,817)



(10,996)



Net flows

1,300



3,524



3,403



4,824



8,267



Exchanges

4



1



(22)



5



53



Market value change

(17,926)



6,898



9,173



(11,028)



10,939 Parametric custom portfolios assets – end of period $ 158,696

$ 175,318

$ 153,604

$ 158,696

$ 153,604 Parametric overlay services assets – beginning of period

97,514



94,789



78,768



94,789



77,871



Sales and other inflows

29,025



21,313



14,559



50,338



31,681



Redemptions/outflows

(35,494)



(20,199)



(12,544)



(55,693)



(30,352)



Net flows

(6,469)



1,114



2,015



(5,355)



1,329



Exchanges

178



-



-



178



-



Market value change

(3,304)



1,611



1,992



(1,693)



3,575 Parametric overlay services assets – end of period $ 87,919

$ 97,514

$ 82,775

$ 87,919

$ 82,775 Total assets under management – beginning of period

518,191



497,432



444,652



497,432



439,303



Sales and other inflows

61,570



46,314



36,826



107,884



81,487



Redemptions/outflows

(70,880)



(40,188)



(32,194)



(111,068)



(75,371)



Net flows

(9,310)



6,126



4,632



(3,184)



6,116



Exchanges

(2)



-



(7)



(2)



(7)



Market value change

(43,596)



14,633



20,661



(28,963)



24,526 Total assets under management – end of period $ 465,283

$ 518,191

$ 469,938

$ 465,283

$ 469,938

































(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.

































(2) Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.

































(3) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

































(4) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.

































(5) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.





















Attachment 7

Eaton Vance Corp.

Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Vehicle(1)

(in millions)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





April 30,

January 31,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Funds – beginning of period $ 180,539

$ 174,068

$ 162,750

$ 174,068

$ 164,968



Sales and other inflows

14,316



11,496



10,510



25,812



24,233



Redemptions/outflows

(17,297)



(9,161)



(9,399)



(26,458)



(24,824)



Net flows

(2,981)



2,335



1,111



(646)



(591)



Exchanges

(3)



-



(7)



(3)



(105)



Market value change

(17,151)



4,136



7,108



(13,015)



6,690 Funds – end of period $ 160,404

$ 180,539

$ 170,962

$ 160,404

$ 170,962 Institutional separate accounts – beginning of period

175,258



173,331



155,224



173,331



153,996



Sales and other inflows

33,732



23,605



16,327



57,337



37,156



Redemptions/outflows

(41,869)



(25,449)



(16,499)



(67,318)



(38,828)



Net flows

(8,137)



(1,844)



(172)



(9,981)



(1,672)



Exchanges

6



-



-



6



98



Market value change

(12,372)



3,771



5,408



(8,601)



8,038 Institutional separate accounts – end of period $ 154,755

$ 175,258

$ 160,460

$ 154,755

$ 160,460 Individual separate accounts – beginning of period

162,394



150,033



126,678



150,033



120,339



Sales and other inflows

13,522



11,213



9,989



24,735



20,098



Redemptions/outflows

(11,714)



(5,578)



(6,296)



(17,292)



(11,719)



Net flows

1,808



5,635



3,693



7,443



8,379



Exchanges

(5)



-



-



(5)



-



Market value change

(14,073)



6,726



8,145



(7,347)



9,798 Individual separate accounts – end of period $ 150,124

$ 162,394

$ 138,516

$ 150,124

$ 138,516 Total assets under management – beginning of period

518,191



497,432



444,652



497,432



439,303



Sales and other inflows

61,570



46,314



36,826



107,884



81,487



Redemptions/outflows

(70,880)



(40,188)



(32,194)



(111,068)



(75,371)



Net flows

(9,310)



6,126



4,632



(3,184)



6,116



Exchanges

(2)



-



(7)



(2)



(7)



Market value change

(43,596)



14,633



20,661



(28,963)



24,526 Total assets under management – end of period $ 465,283

$ 518,191

$ 469,938

$ 465,283

$ 469,938

































(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.

























Attachment 8

Eaton Vance Corp.

Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Mandate(1)

(in millions)





































April 30,



January 31,

%



April 30,

%







2020



2020

Change



2019

Change Equity(2) $ 122,273

$ 138,708

-12%

$ 125,869

-3% Fixed income(3)

61,347



64,262

-5%



58,531

5% Floating-rate income

27,822



33,836

-18%



39,750

-30% Alternative(4)

7,226



8,553

-16%



9,409

-23% Parametric custom portfolios(5)

158,696



175,318

-9%



153,604

3% Parametric overlay services

87,919



97,514

-10%



82,775

6% Total $ 465,283

$ 518,191

-10%

$ 469,938

-1%





























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





























(2) Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.





























(3) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios.





























(4) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.





























(5) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.















































































Attachment 9

Eaton Vance Corp.

Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Vehicle(1)

(in millions)





































April 30,



January 31,

%



April 30,

%







2020



2020

Change



2019

Change Open-end funds $ 94,717

$ 108,290

-13%

$ 104,367

-9% Closed-end funds

21,712



24,873

-13%



24,503

-11% Private funds(2)

43,975



47,376

-7%



42,092

4% Institutional separate accounts

154,755



175,258

-12%



160,460

-4% Individual separate accounts

150,124



162,394

-8%



138,516

8% Total $ 465,283

$ 518,191

-10%

$ 469,938

-1%





























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





























(2) Includes privately offered equity, fixed and floating-rate income, and alternative funds and CLO entities.



















































































Attachment 10

Eaton Vance Corp.

Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Affiliate(1)(2)

(in millions)





































April 30,



January 31,

%



April 30,

%







2020



2020

Change



2019

Change Eaton Vance Management(3) $ 133,927

$ 149,994

-11%

$ 147,602

-9% Parametric

287,426



320,848

-10%



282,169

2% Atlanta Capital

22,645



25,552

-11%



23,019

-2% Calvert(4)

21,285



21,797

-2%



17,148

24% Total $ 465,283

$ 518,191

-10%

$ 469,938

-1%





























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 12 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





























(2) The Company's policy for reporting managed assets of investment portfolios overseen by multiple Eaton Vance affiliates is to base the classification on the strategy's primary identity.





























(3) Includes managed assets of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds and separate accounts managed by Hexavest and unaffiliated third-party advisers under Eaton Vance supervision.





























(4) Includes managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund, which is sub-advised by Atlanta Capital, and Calvert-sponsored funds managed by unaffiliated third-party advisers under Calvert supervision.



Attachment 11

Eaton Vance Corp.

Average Annualized Management Fee Rates by Investment Mandate(1)(2)

(in basis points on average managed assets)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









% %

















Change Change

















Q2 2020 Q2 2020











April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %



2020 2020 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019

2020 2019 Change

Equity(3) 55.1 57.0 57.1 -3% -4%

56.6 56.9 -1%

Fixed income(4) 40.1 41.4 41.7 -3% -4%

40.9 41.7 -2%

Floating-rate income 49.8 49.9 50.0 0% 0%

50.2 49.9 1%

Alternative(5) 62.2 64.5 59.4 -4% 5%

63.8 58.6 9%

Parametric custom portfolios(6) 14.5 15.2 14.6 -5% -1%

14.9 14.5 3%

Parametric overlay services 4.9 4.9 5.3 0% -8%

4.9 5.2 -6%

Total 29.7 30.8 31.8 -4% -7%

30.5 31.8 -4%





















(1) Excludes performance-based fees, which were $2.5 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $0.2 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.8 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $2.7 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $1.5 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019.





















(2) Excludes management fees earned on consolidated investment entities that are eliminated in consolidation, which were $1.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2020, $1.9 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $1.1 million in the three months ended April 30, 2019, $3.2 million in the six months ended April 30, 2020 and $1.8 million in the six months ended April 30, 2019. The managed assets and flows of consolidated investment entities are reflected in our consolidated totals.





















(3) Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.





















(4) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.





















(5) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.





















(6) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



Attachment 12

Eaton Vance Corp.

Hexavest Inc. Assets under Management and Net Flows

(in millions)











































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







April 30,

January 31,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,







2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Eaton Vance distributed:



























Eaton Vance sponsored funds – beginning of period(1) $ 130

$ 152

$ 177

$ 152

$ 159

Sales and other inflows

4



3



4



7



44

Redemptions/outflows

(42)



(26)



(3)



(68)



(28)

Net flows

(38)



(23)



1



(61)



16

Market value change

(22)



1



6



(21)



9 Eaton Vance sponsored funds – end of period $ 70

$ 130

$ 184

$ 70

$ 184 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts –





























beginning of period(2) $ 1,566

$ 1,563

$ 2,065

$ 1,563

$ 2,169

Sales and other inflows

24



6



3



30



24

Redemptions/outflows

(338)



(22)



(79)



(360)



(219)

Net flows

(314)



(16)



(76)



(330)



(195)

Market value change

(251)



19



87



(232)



102 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts – end of period $ 1,001

$ 1,566

$ 2,076

$ 1,001

$ 2,076 Total Eaton Vance distributed – beginning of period $ 1,696

$ 1,715

$ 2,242

$ 1,715

$ 2,328

Sales and other inflows

28



9



7



37



68

Redemptions/outflows

(380)



(48)



(82)



(428)



(247)

Net flows

(352)



(39)



(75)



(391)



(179)

Market value change

(273)



20



93



(253)



111 Total Eaton Vance distributed – end of period $ 1,071

$ 1,696

$ 2,260

$ 1,071

$ 2,260 Hexavest directly distributed – beginning of period(3) $ 11,296

$ 11,640

$ 10,988

$ 11,640

$ 11,467

Sales and other inflows

304



96



700



400



1,219

Redemptions/outflows

(2,120)



(554)



(473)



(2,674)



(1,607)

Net flows

(1,816)



(458)



227



(2,274)



(388)

Market value change

(1,921)



114



419



(1,807)



555 Hexavest directly distributed – end of period $ 7,559

$ 11,296

$ 11,634

$ 7,559

$ 11,634 Total Hexavest managed assets – beginning of period $ 12,992

$ 13,355

$ 13,230

$ 13,355

$ 13,795

Sales and other inflows

332



105



707



437



1,287

Redemptions/outflows

(2,500)



(602)



(555)



(3,102)



(1,854)

Net flows

(2,168)



(497)



152



(2,665)



(567)

Market value change

(2,194)



134



512



(2,060)



666 Total Hexavest managed assets – end of period $ 8,630

$ 12,992

$ 13,894

$ 8,630

$ 13,894



































(1) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is adviser or sub-adviser. Eaton Vance receives management fees (and in some cases also distribution fees) on these assets, which are included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 6 through 11.



































(2) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-distributed separate accounts managed by Hexavest. Eaton Vance receives distribution fees, but not management fees, on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 6 through 11.



































(3) Managed assets and flows of pre-transaction Hexavest clients and post-transaction Hexavest clients in Canada. Eaton Vance receives no management fees or distribution fees on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 6 through 11.

([1]) Effective this quarter, the Company's calculation of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures excludes the impact of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities (collectively, consolidated investment entities) and other seed capital investments. Adjustments to GAAP operating income include the add-back of management fee revenue received from consolidated investment entities that are eliminated in consolidation and the non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds recognized in consolidation. Adjustments to GAAP net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders include the after-tax impact of these adjustments to operating income and the elimination of gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments included in non-operating income (expense), as determined net of tax and non-controlling and other beneficial interests. All prior period non-U.S. GAAP financial measures have been updated to reflect this change as shown in Attachments 2 and 3. Please see note 2 below.

([2]) Although the Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes that certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, specifically, adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted operating income, while not a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures, may be effective indicators of the Company's performance over time. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be construed to be superior to U.S. GAAP measures. In calculating these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders, earnings per diluted share and operating income are adjusted to exclude items management deems non-operating or non-recurring in nature, or otherwise outside the ordinary course of business. These adjustments may include, when applicable, the add back of closed-end fund structuring fees, costs associated with special dividends, debt repayments and tax settlements, the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls, and non-recurring charges for the effect of tax law changes. The adjusted measures also exclude the impact of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments. Management and our Board of Directors, as well as certain of our outside investors, consider the adjusted numbers a measure of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management believes adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share are important indicators of our operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business.

