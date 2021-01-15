Eaton Vance Corp. Reports December 31, 2020 Assets under Management

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion on December 31, 2020. This compares to $515.7 billion on October 31, 2020, the close of the Company's fourth fiscal quarter.





















Assets under Management







(in billions)







December 31,

October 31,







2020

2020





By investment vehicle:











Funds $ 201.5

$ 181.4





Institutional separate accounts 188.9

163.7





Individual separate accounts 192.7

170.6





Total $ 583.1

$ 515.7



















By investment mandate:











Equity(1) $ 154.9

$ 135.2





Fixed income(2) 77.1

73.3





Floating-rate income 30.2

28.9





Alternative(3) 7.6

7.4





Parametric custom portfolios(4) 202.2

176.4





Parametric overlay services 111.1

94.5





Total $ 583.1

$ 515.7



















By investment affiliate:











Eaton Vance Management $ 168.5

$ 154.4





Parametric 355.4

310.2





Atlanta Capital 28.7

24.9





Calvert 30.5

26.2





Total $ 583.1

$ 515.7





















(1) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.



(2) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios.



(3) Consists of absolute return and commodity mandates.





(4) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.

Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.

