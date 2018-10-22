Eaton Vance Corp. Scheduled to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2018 Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) announced that Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2018 Conference on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The discussion will begin at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time and will include information about Eaton Vance's business strategy and recent performance including managed asset flows and assets under management. Those interested in listening to a live webcast of the presentation may do so by going to the Eaton Vance Corp. website at eatonvance.com prior to the start of the presentation.

Eaton Vance is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $459.8 billion in assets as of September 30, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The Company's long record of providing exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.

