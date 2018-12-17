Eaton Vance Declares Early Monthly Distributions and Special Distributions for Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance closed-end funds (the "Funds") announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration – 12/18/2018 Ex-Date – 12/27/2018 Record – 12/28/2018 Payable – 1/10/2019















Fund Ticker Monthly Distribution Special Distribution Total Distribution

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust EFT $0.0700 $0.0290 $0.0990

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust EFL $0.0440 $0.0000 $0.0440

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust EHT $0.0410 $0.0000 $0.0410

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV $0.0670 $0.0000 $0.0670

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust EFR $0.0710 $0.0780 $0.1490

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust EVF $0.0320 $0.0000 $0.0320







































The declaration, record and payment dates of the regular January distributions have been accelerated and a special distribution is being paid on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to allow each Fund to meet its 2018 distribution requirements for federal excise tax purposes. Each Fund expects to declare its next regular monthly distribution at the beginning of February 2019 for payment in February 2019.

The Distribution Rate at Market Price is based on the Fund's most recent regular distribution per share (annualized) divided by the Fund's market price at the end of the period. Fund distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the cost of financing for Funds that employ leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in a Fund's distributions at a future time.

A portion of the distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. If that is the case, you will be notified in writing. Further information will be available prior to the payment date at http://funds.eatonvance.com. The final determination of tax characteristics of each Fund's distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to the shareholders.

The Funds are managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) which is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $439.3 billion in assets as of October 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

