Eaton Vance Declares Early Monthly Distributions for Certain Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance closed-end funds (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration – 12/18/2020 Ex-Date – 12/29/2020 Record – 12/30/2020 Payable – 1/15/2021















Fund Ticker Monthly Distribution Change From Prior Distribution Closing Market Price – 12/17/20 Distribution Rate at Market Price Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust EFT $0.0640 - $13.26 5.79% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust EFL $0.0360 - $8.97 4.82% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust EHT $0.0320 - $9.67 3.97% Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust EFR $0.0660 - $13.01 6.09% Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust EVF $0.0360 - $6.33 6.82% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund* EVT $0.1450 - $23.65 7.36%



































The declaration, record and payment dates of the regular January distributions have been accelerated for each Fund to allow each Fund to meet its 2020 distribution requirements for federal excise tax purposes. Each Fund expects to declare its next regular monthly distribution at the beginning of February 2021 for payment in February 2021.

* This Fund makes distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan. Under the managed distribution plan, a Fund issues a notice to shareholders and a press release containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information on payment date of the distribution. A Fund's distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with "yield" or "income." Distributions in excess of Fund returns will cause its net asset value to erode. Investors should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan. The Fund's Board may amend or terminate the managed distribution plan at any time without prior notice to Fund shareholders.

Fund distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the cost of financing for Funds that employ leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in a Fund's distributions at a future time.

A portion of the distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. If that is the case, you will be notified in writing. Further information will be available prior to the payment date at funds.eatonvance.com. The final determination of tax characteristics of each Fund's distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to such Fund's shareholders.

Each Fund's investment adviser is Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert, and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of October 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $515.7 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

