Eaton Vance Management Announces Changes To The Portfolio Management Team Of Certain Municipal Closed-End Funds

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Management ("EVM"), investment adviser to the closed-end funds listed below (the "Funds") announced that Julie P. Callahan, CFA and William J. Delahunty, Jr., CFA have joined the portfolio management team of certain Funds. Effective October 1, 2021, the members of each Fund's portfolio management team are as follows:

Fund Portfolio Management Team Effective October 1, 2021 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE American: EIM) Cynthia J. Clemson and Julie P. Callahan Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE: EOT) Cynthia J. Clemson and William J. Delahunty, Jr. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE: ETX) Craig R. Brandon and Julie P. Callahan Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) Cynthia J. Clemson and William J. Delahunty, Jr. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE American: ENX) Christopher J. Eustance Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE American: CEV) Trevor Smith Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE American: EVM) Trevor Smith

Ms. Callahan has been a Vice President of EVM since September 2021 and has been a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. ("MSIM"), an affiliate of EVM, since 2020. Prior to joining MSIM, she was a senior member of the municipal bond portfolio management team at PIMCO from 2011 to 2020.

Mr. Delahunty is a Vice President of EVM and joined EVM's municipal team in 1998.

Eaton Vance applies in-depth fundamental analysis to the active management of equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies. Eaton Vance's investment teams follow time-tested principles of investing that emphasize ongoing risk management, tax management (where applicable) and the pursuit of consistent long-term returns. The firm's investment capabilities encompass the global capital markets. With a history dating back to 1924, Eaton Vance is headquartered in Boston and also maintains investment offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, visit evmanagement.com. Eaton Vance is a part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of a Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which a Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. A Fund is not a complete investment program and you may lose money investing therein. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, strategies, risks, charges and expenses.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of a Fund. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

