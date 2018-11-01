Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Special Shareholder Meetings Relating to Mergers

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Special Meetings of Shareholders held on November 15, 2018, shareholders of each Acquired Fund listed below approved the merger of the Acquired Fund into its corresponding Acquiring Fund.

Acquired Fund (Trading Symbol) Acquiring Fund (Trading Symbol) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II (NYH) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II (EIA) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund (MAB) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (MIW) Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (EMI) Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

Each merger is currently expected to be completed as of the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about December 14, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Each Acquired Fund shareholder will be issued common shares of the associated Acquiring Fund at an exchange ratio based on the Funds' respective net asset values per share. Each merger is a separate and distinct transaction.

Each Fund is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Eaton Vance Management. Each Fund trades on the NYSE American with the exception of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eaton Vance Management is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV). Eaton Vance is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $459.8 billion in assets as of September 30, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com .

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

