Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Board Approval of Plan of Liquidation and Termination

BOSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE American: EVY) (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") has approved a plan of liquidation and termination of the Fund. The liquidation and termination pursuant to the plan will be submitted to Fund shareholders for approval at a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting"), which is scheduled to be held on June 25, 2021. The Board recommends that shareholders vote for the liquidation and termination at the Special Meeting. The Board has set a record date of April 23, 2021 (the "Record Date") for determining those shareholders of the Fund entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

As previously announced, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) completed the acquisition of Eaton Vance Corp. (the "Transaction") on March 1, 2021. In connection with the Transaction, Fund shareholders were asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement (the "New Agreement") with Eaton Vance Management ("EVM"), the Fund's investment adviser. Because the New Agreement was not approved by Fund shareholders prior to March 1, 2021, a Board-approved interim investment advisory agreement ("Interim Agreement") with EVM took effect upon the close of the Transaction. The Interim Agreement allows EVM to continue to manage the Fund for up to 150 days from the closing of the Transaction. After considering various options for the Fund, the Board approved, and recommends that shareholders vote for, the liquidation and termination of the Fund.

In connection with the Special Meeting, the Fund intends to file a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Shareholders are advised to read the Fund's Special Meeting proxy statement when it is available because it will contain important information. When filed with the SEC, the proxy statement and other documents filed by the Fund will be available free of charge on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Copies of the Special Meeting proxy statement will also be mailed to each shareholder of record as of the Record Date.

Eaton Vance Corp. was acquired by Morgan Stanley on March 1, 2021. Its Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital and Calvert investment affiliates are now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

