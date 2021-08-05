Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Liquidation Details

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, shareholders of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE American: EVY) (the "Fund") have voted to approve the liquidation and termination of the Fund pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Termination (the "Plan") adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Fund.

The Fund expects that, for purposes of the liquidation, the proportionate interests of shareholders in the net assets of the Fund will be fixed on the basis of their respective holdings as of the close of business on August 20, 2021 (the "Liquidation Date"). The Fund expects the last day of secondary market trading of the Fund's shares will also be on or about the Liquidation Date, and that the Fund will cease trading on the NYSE American prior to the opening of business on August 23, 2021.

Pursuant to the Plan, the Fund will liquidate its portfolio in preparation for a final distribution of cash to the shareholders of the Fund. Once the Fund commences liquidating its portfolio, the Fund may not pursue its stated investment objective, comply with its investment limitations or engage in normal business activities, except for the purposes of winding up its business and affairs, paying its liabilities and distributing its remaining assets to shareholders.

In connection with the Plan, all shares of the Fund outstanding as of the close of business on the Liquidation Date will be redeemed without the imposition of any redemption or other transaction fees. The proceeds of such redemption will equal the net asset value of such shares after the Fund has paid or provided for all of its charges, taxes, expenses and liabilities, including certain costs associated with liquidating the Fund. As previously announced, the Fund's regular August distribution will be made on or about August 19, 2021. The liquidation proceeds are expected to be distributed to shareholders on or about August 25, 2021.

The Fund expects that shareholders will be able to sell their Fund shares in the secondary market until the market close on the Liquidation Date. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. The Fund expects that, effective as of market close on or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund's shares will no longer be actively traded in the secondary market, and there can be no assurance that there will thereafter be a market for the purchase or sale of the Fund's shares.

Although the liquidation is not expected to be a taxable event for the Fund, the redemption of shares of the Fund will generally be treated as a sale by shareholders for federal income tax purposes. Please consult your personal tax advisor about the potential tax consequences of the liquidation.

If you have any questions regarding the liquidation, please contact the Fund at 1-800-262-1122.

