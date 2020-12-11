Eatwith and MASTERCHEF Launch New Virtual Cooking Classes

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatwith, the world's largest community for authentic culinary experiences with locals, and Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay company, the producers of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF, announced they are extending their partnership with all-new, live, online cooking classes hosted by MASTERCHEF contestants from past seasons.

Adding to the 400+ dining experiences booked to date, the new Eatwith MASTERCHEF virtual format will give fans and home cooks alike a unique opportunity to invite their favorite MASTERCHEF contestants into their kitchens for an interactive, one-on-one cooking session. Participants will get a chance to learn how to cook signature dishes, master exciting new culinary skills and techniques, hear insider stories and more from the comfort of their own homes.

"We are excited to refresh our partnership with Eatwith and MASTERCHEF in a brand-new way. We have enjoyed years of fun, in-person pop-up culinary events with contestants from the series, but given the current environment, we are thrilled that Eatwith is now able to offer these experiences virtually," said Amber Sheppo, SVP, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "This new online format allows fans across the country to continue to connect with their favorite MASTERCHEF contestant in a more intimate and personal way – learning directly from a real MASTERCHEF."

"We are very excited about our partnership with MASTERCHEF to offer fans unique cooking classes with their favorite contestants through this original online format," said Jean-Michel Petit, Co-founder and CEO of Eatwith. "We can't wait for the contestants to share their signature recipes and cooking skills with Eatwith guests across the world."

Beginning today, interested participants can sign up for an EatWith MASTERCHEF virtual cooking class hosted by past contestants across the country including:

Bri Baker ( Dallas, TX - Season 10)

- https://www.eatwith.com/events/52463

( - Season 10) - Yachecia Holston ( Nashville, TN - Season 8)

- https://www.eatwith.com/events/53009

( - Season 8) - Michael Lertchitvikul ( Los Angeles, CA - Season 8)

- https://www.eatwith.com/events/53011

( - Season 8) - Chef Scottish Francis ( New York, NY - Season 5)

- https://www.eatwith.com/events/53012

Additional classes to be added. All classes subject to change.

Classes are designed for all cooking levels/experience, and participants can choose how involved they want to get, cooking along with their MASTERCHEF or by simply watching and learning a few tips and tricks in the kitchen.

With a holiday season like no other, the new offering from Eatwith and MASTERCHEF is a perfect way to acquire a new skill and bring friends and family together online to enjoy a holiday cooking experience, regardless of location. Gift cards are also available to offer this year the gift of a special experience.

Find out more about how to sign up for an Eatwith MASTERCHEF virtual cooking class at EatWith.com/Masterchef-Online.

MASTERCHEF season 11 returns in 2021 on FOX. Full episodes of MASTERCHEF are available on Hulu and FOX Now app.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.

A division of Banijay, the world's largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, Stephen David Entertainment and Yellow Bird U.S. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil and Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog.

Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "Utopia" (Amazon), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (Bravo), "Below Deck" (Bravo), "Below Deck Mediterranean" (Bravo), "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" (Bravo), "Swamp People" (History).

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world's largest platform for unique dining experiences. Available in over 130 countries, Eatwith is passionate about bringing people together through food with their unique cooking classes, dining experiences, and food tours. They have been partners with MASTERCHEF USA for over three years, and continue to work closely together to bring the world unforgettable culinary experiences.

