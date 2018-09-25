EB-2 NIW: A Viable Path to Obtain a Green Card

Many people have plans to live and work in the United States, and to develop their careers and businesses in the country that offers the best professional opportunities in the world. However, there is often minimal information about how to achieve this transition within the bounds of the law. Many people mistakenly believe that even with a good academic and professional profile, they do not qualify to obtain an immigrant visa for the United States.

These people are unaware that the United States offers many opportunities to professionals with a solid academic background, proven work experience, and outstanding skills in their respective fields of expertise. There are about 187 possible types of visas for the United States, and a great number of these visas are specifically created for qualified immigrants.

One of the possibilities to achieve legal permanent residency in the US is to apply for the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) visa. This visa category leads to a Green Card for people with unique skills in their area of expertise or training. Professionals who possess more than five years of proven performance in business, arts and/or science segments fit this profile. Further, there is no need to have a job offer in the US to qualify for this visa category. The EB-2 NIW is one of the most financially accessible options for obtaining a green card.

Doctors, dentists, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, educators, and athletes--just to name a few--qualify for this category and their contributions to the United States national interest can be readily demonstrated, thus fulfilling the necessary legal requirements and providing a path to permanent residency.

