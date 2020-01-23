EB5 BRICS Announces Events in India, Dubai and Singapore to Meet Families Interested in the EB-5 Investor Visa Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EB5 BRICS announced today its scheduled travel to India, Dubai and Singapore to meet with families who are interested in immigrating to the United States via the EB-5 Investor Visa Program. The trip, scheduled for January 24th through February 10th, 2020, will include India - New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Dubai, UAE and Singapore.

EB5 Visa India

"With the recent changes to the EB-5 Visa program, we feel this is a crucial time to make this trip," said Vivek Tandon, EB5 BRICS Founder and CEO. "We are looking forward to meeting with our current clients to discuss the changes to the program, as well as meet with and answer questions for individuals in India who are interested in learning more about immigration to the U.S. through an Investor Visa." Tandon, an EB-5 investment banker and attorney, will make the trip on behalf of EB5 BRICS.

Through the EB-5 program, investors have a direct route to permanent residency in the U.S. for themselves, spouse and children under 21 by making an investment in a project that creates jobs. The minimum investment of U.S. $900,000 in a new, job-creating project in a targeted employment area will create 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. The targeted employment areas (TEAs), are geographical areas that have experienced significant unemployment or rural areas within the U.S. The benefits to the investor and their family include the ability to live, work, and retire in the U.S., ability to attend college or university with resident costs, and all of the benefits of U.S. permanent residency status.

EB5 BRICS provides foreign investors with the opportunities and tools to fast track permanent residency to the U.S. Their team of experts collaborates with Regional Centers, business and tax law experts, and real estate and business management professionals to work as a team to help its clients reach their goals of immigration to the U.S. through investment.

"Even with the recent changes to the investment amount, immigration through the EB-5 Investor Visa Program continues to be the fastest route to permanent residency," said Tandon. "There is no better time than now to pursue this avenue."

For more information, please contact Vivek Tandon.

About EB5 BRICS:

EB5 BRICS is offering one-on-one meetings in several cities in India, Dubai UAE and Singapore within the next two weeks to assist potential investors. The meetings, facilitated by an experienced U.S. Immigration lawyer will help individuals learn about the changes, as well as select USCIS pre-approved EB-5 projects offered by leading EB 5 regional centers.

Other EB5 News

Media Contact:

Vivek Tandon, Esq

EB5 BRICS, LLC

8383 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 800

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

213.344.5941

232704@email4pr.com

https://www.eb5brics.com

SOURCE EB5 BRICS LLC