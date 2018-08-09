eBags Is Sending You to the Movies and Saving You Big $$ on Backpacks

eBags has your back as you head off to school this season. The number one online retailer of travel bags and accessories offers the best selection of backpacks, from the best brands, at great prices. Right now, families can receive up to 60 percent off all backpacks and keep back-to-school budgets in check.

Top brands are all part of the sale on eBags.com, including The North Face, Osprey, Patagonia, Fjallraven, Swissgear, Jansport and more. eBags knows you are an original, and your bag should be too. That's why they offer backpacks for all ages, in all shapes and sizes, to fit any personality and style. From unicorns and robots to sporty and sleek, from pre-school to post-graduate, eBags has a backpack for everyone.

If you're looking an easy decision, try one of the well-reviewed and top-selling backpacks on eBags.com:

The sale also includes other must-have school essentials, with great deals on headphones, lunch boxes and bags, totes and laptop carriers. There's still plenty of time to get your gear on sale at eBags.com and have it delivered before the first day. Plus, you'll receive free shipping on all orders over $49.00.

About eBags: With more than 32 million bags sold, 3.5 million customer reviews and 18 years in the travel goods industry, eBags is the number one online retailer of luggage, backpacks and travel-related accessories. The company is devoted to helping its customers find the perfect travel gear for any journey. Ranked a top luggage retailer in 2017 by Consumer Reports, eBags features more than 100,000 products from more than 800 brands including Samsonite, Tumi, Bose, Kenneth Cole, Patagonia, The North Face, PrAna and more. On May 5, 2017, Samsonite International, the global leader in travel luggage, completed its acquisition of eBags.com, Inc., making eBags a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsonite International.

