eBay and NBA Sneaker King P.J. Tucker Team Up to Unveil his New Sneaker Loft, Highlighting his Extensive Kicks Collection and Favorite eBay Finds

"I started using eBay in junior high school to search for sneakers and I've been on it almost every day since - I love the thrill of the search," P.J. said. "Apart from having the best inventory and rarest sneakers, especially in my size, one of my favorite parts of shopping on eBay is being able to talk to the sellers and have a real conversation. I'm excited to be able to share some of my favorite eBay picks with fans so they can add to their own collections."

Inspo from the Sneaker King

Debuting on eBay's YouTube channel , the new video follows P.J. as he highlights some of his all-time favorite eBay scores and details his quest to track down super rare pairs. Some of his best eBay finds are the Air Jordan 9 Bin 23 in Gold, Air Force 1 Craig Sager, SB Chunky Dunky, Lebron 8 SVSM, Air Max 1 Chlorophyll, among others.

"eBay's sneakerhead community is one of our most passionate, and P.J. Tucker epitomizes that passion; we couldn't miss the opportunity to share with fans an inside-look at his new Sneaker Loft and share this perspective with other collectors on the marketplace," said Mark Flaa, GM of Sneakers, eBay North America. "Not only can fans hear about some of his best scores on eBay, but they'll have the chance to shop some of those favorites to add to their own collection."

Shop the Loft

Fans can "Shop the Loft" through August 10, unlocking sneakers inspired by the Sneaker King's collection. eBay tapped key sellers to curate a selection of hard-to-find new releases, rare grails and coveted kicks.

Here are the highlights - get 'em before they're gone:

Air Jordan 9 Retro Premio

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Ben & Jerry's x Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky"

Air Jordan 1 1985 originals

Air Jordan 4 Retro Kaws

Air Jordan 11 Retro (white and black Concord)

Air Huarache Hybrid

Nike Air Penny Hardaway Foamposite 1

Shoppers can head to www.eBay.com/sneakers to score the latest and greatest grails. Be sure to follow @eBay on Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the latest sneaker news and drops.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.5 billion listings

eBay has 182 million active buyers worldwide

71% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

81% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

$17.1 billion mobile volume on the eBay platform

mobile volume on the eBay platform 530 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker is the starting forward for the NBA's Houston Rockets. Tucker, originally from Raleigh, NC, attended the University of Texas and previously played for the Phoenix Suns & the Toronto Raptors before joining the Rockets in 2017. Widely regarded as one of the most stylish athletes in all of professional sports; Tucker is also recognized as the NBA's undisputed Sneaker King. With a vast sneaker collection approaching 5,000 pairs, Tucker is frequently featured in the press not only for being a key contributor for one of the NBA's best teams, but also for his unique style, rare sneakers, and immense fashion interests.

About eBay

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ebay.com

