eBay Celebrates #GivingTuesdayNow, Extends $1 Million Charity Matching Program Through May 31

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of #GivingTuesdayNow - a new global day of giving and unity - today, May 5th, eBay is encouraging sellers and shoppers to support causes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 relief efforts. eBay will match dollar for dollar, up to $1 million, through May 31 for any US donations made to Feeding America , Direct Relief and The Opportunity Fund . Additionally, eBay's Charity Shop has teamed up with Nyjah Huston , Adam Lambert , Jim Lee , and more on exclusive charity auctions for fans.

As part of eBay's matching pledge, there are many ways to celebrate Giving Tuesday Now on eBay.com/DoGood . From decluttering and donating a percentage of your sales to charity, to donating as little as $1 at checkout, or buying a Gifts That Give Back for just $5, learn how you can come together with our community to make a difference:

Sell for Charity:

With people stuck at home during spring cleaning season, decluttering and selling from home is a great way to give back. eBay allows sellers to donate a portion of their sales to charity, with the option to donate between 10-100% of their sales to organizations like Feeding America, Direct Relief, and The Opportunity Fund. To help you get started, eBay is currently offering 200 additional free listings per month through July.

Donate:

Give at Checkout: When you purchase on eBay via PayPal, you can donate between $1 and $25 during checkout. Each week eBay is featuring a different charity, working on the relief efforts.

Gifts That Give Back: You can also buy a direct charitable donation when you're shopping on eBay. These donations range in value, from $5 to $100 , and benefit Feeding America, Direct Relief, The Opportunity Fund and many more.

Browse eBay's Charity Shop for items that benefit charity, from one-of-a-kind collectibles to electronics and celebrity memorabilia. Here's some of the exciting auctions live right NOW:

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston is auctioning off signed memorabilia inclusive of sneakers and skateboards to benefit Feeding America - which means eBay will match your donation.

Adam Lambert and his charity, The Feel Something Foundation, has partnered with eBay to auction off his iconic stage looks from prior tours to benefit GLAAD.

Help a Life Foundation has curated a charity art auction featuring one-of-a-kind pieces from renowned artists including Pablo Picasso , Thomas Hussung , Andy Warhol , and more!

Slipknot's Corey Taylor is auctioning off 13 signed guitars from his personal collection to raise money for Direct Relief's COVID-19 response efforts. The auction features a mix of electric, acoustic and bass guitars

Jim Lee , DC Chief Creative Officer, Publisher and world-renowned comic book artist is auctioning 60 original sketches of DC characters in 60 days to benefit The Book Industry Charitable Foundation's Comicbook United Fund supporting struggling comic book stores.

To date, eBay community has raised more than $1 billion for charities with more than 83,500 global charities registered on the platform – and is enabling $211 every minute in charity funding by eBay buyers and sellers.

Visit eBay.com/DoGood to find out more about how you can donate and take advantage of eBay's $1 million matching pledge.

