eBay Celebrates its Sneakerhead Community by Releasing a Collection of the Greatest Kicks Never Sold

Inspired by eBay's family of sneakerheads who use the marketplace to connect with other collectors to buy and sell the latest, rarest, and most beloved styles, the drop features some of the most sought-after Friends & Family releases -- like the Air Jordan 1 Fragment High 'Friends & Family' and the Adidas x Pharrell NMD Human Race Trail 'Friends & Family." Created solely for friends of the designer or brand and never made available to the public, these releases often feature special markings, colorways or packaging, making them incredibly hard to come by -- until now.

As the ultimate destination for sneakers, eBay is the original marketplace that puts both its buyers and sellers first. Whether you're investing in your first pair or adding to an envy-worthy collection, eBay's breadth and depth of new, deadstock and rare sneakers (coupled with Authenticity Guarantee, as well as no seller fees for sneakers over $100), eBay continues to make collecting easier and better than ever for sneaker enthusiasts.

"Sneaker collecting is about more than just buying new kicks. It's about having connections with the community to track down that must-have pair for which you've been tirelessly searching, or helping someone else add to their collection by selling a pair from yours," said Garry Thaniel, General Manager of Sneakers at eBay. "Whether a seller has been with us for decades or they're just starting out, the "Inside Drop" is our way of showing gratitude to the sneakerheads whose dedication and passion keep this incredible community going. We can't wait to see what amazing pairs of shoes they'll make available to their fellow collectors."

To inspire more buyers to get in on the selling action, eBay has partnered with ubiquitous sneakerhead and longtime member of the eBay community, Jacques Slade. Alongside other sneaker experts, Jacques will share tips and tricks for listing and selling on eBay, while also giving fans an inside look at some shoes they may be interested in selling from their personal collections.

"As a life-long sneakerhead, eBay is always my go-to spot for buying the latest drop or searching for a past release to add to my growing collection. eBay makes it free and easy to connect with buyers and sellers who know the game and care about this community as much as I do," said Jacques Slade. "eBay's "Inside Drop" is an amazing way to inspire sneaker buyers to add selling to their repertoire."

In total, 25 pairs of exclusive, hard-to-find kicks will be rewarded to lucky eBay sellers, including:

Nike Air Max 1 Parra Friends & Family in the unique alternate coloring, details and materials

Air Jordan 1 Fragment High Friends & Family featuring the exclusive brand logo

eBay's Inside Drop starts today and applies to all eligible listings made by 11:59 pm EST on September 24. In addition to giving away the 25 pairs of sneakers, eBay will also reward 1,000 sellers who list shoes within the first 48 hours with a $25 eBay gift card. To enter the drop, users must list a pair of sneakers on eBay for at least $100, share a photo of those sneakers on their Twitter or Instagram account and tag eBay, including their eBay user ID and the hashtag #ebayinsidedrop. For eligibility, listings must be made by September 24 at 11:59 pm EST. Winners will be chosen at random and notified within the following weeks.

Sneakerheads can visit ebay.com/Free-to-Sell-Sneakers/ for more information on how to sell. To shop eBay's robust sneaker inventory, check out eBay.com/sneakers and follow @eBay and @eBaySneakers on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

eBay Sneakers By the Numbers

On average, there are more than 1.6 million sneaker listings on eBay each day.

On eBay, the women's sneaker category grew more than 80% over the past year and sales of men's sneakers bought by female shoppers doubled over that same period.

Search traffic for sneakers on the eBay marketplace nearly doubled and close to triple the amount of new buyers came to eBay through SEO.

eBay sells millions of sneakers a year, making the marketplace one of the largest channels to buy and sell sneakers.

Source: Numbers based on eBay North America (U.S. and Canada) 2021 sales data.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

