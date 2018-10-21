eBay (EBAY) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates eBay, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against eBay, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EBAY) ("eBay"). On October 19, 2018, shares of eBay fell 8.9% to close at $28.75 per share, their lowest level since December 2016, after being downgraded to hold from buy by Stifel Nicolaus. In downgrading the stock and slashing his price target from $43 to $35 per share, Stifel analyst Scott Devitt cited PayPal Holdings Inc.'s earnings release, which suggested weak third-quarterr gross merchandise volume trends at eBay.

Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether eBay's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complied with federal securities laws. If you are a recent purchaser of eBay stock and interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

