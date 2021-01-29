eBay, Inc. Announces Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2056

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, Inc. ("eBay" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EBAY) today announced its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2056 (CUSIP No. 278642202) (the "Notes"), pursuant to its option under the Indenture, dated as of October 28, 2010 (the "Indenture"), by and among the Company, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (the "Trustee"). The redemption date is March 1, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"), and the redemption price is equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed to the Redemption Date, in accordance with the terms of the Notes. As of the date hereof, there was $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding. Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

