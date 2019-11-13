eBay Releases Its "Most Wanted" Holiday Guide Revealing the Trending Gifts Topping Shoppers' Wish Lists This Season

Below is a peek at some of the top trending gifts and insights from eBay's latest holiday guide .

eBay's "Most Wanted" Holiday Guide 1

Going Pro: This fall's Apple phone release turned heads with its new camera features, night mode and "slofie" feature. With positive reviews under its belt, the iPhone 11 is the number one most wanted tech item on eBay. Shoppers are opting to go bigger with the Pro model outselling the standard model by 138%.

This fall's Apple phone release turned heads with its new camera features, night mode and "slofie" feature. With positive reviews under its belt, the iPhone 11 is the number one most wanted tech item on eBay. Shoppers are opting to go bigger with the Pro model outselling the standard model by 138%. More gift picks for the Apple lover: Vintage 1980s Apple Mac T-Shirts and Apple Airpods 2

Comeback Consoles : Retro consoles are having a moment. When Nintendo celebrated their 130th anniversary in September, sales for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 64 averaged 2 per minute on eBay. And the N64 consoles spiked 205% year over year, making them a unique gift pick for nostalgic Millennials.

: Retro consoles are having a moment. When Nintendo celebrated their 130th anniversary in September, sales for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 64 averaged 2 per minute on eBay. And the N64 consoles spiked 205% year over year, making them a unique gift pick for nostalgic Millennials. More gift picks for the Nintendo fan: Nintendo Switch Lite, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield — stay tuned for eBay's early Black Friday drop on 11/15

The Hottest Kitchen Gadget: While Instant Pots were the go-to gift last year, shoppers are looking to add air fryers to their kitchen arsenal this holiday. They've officially dethroned the Instant Pot as the most popular kitchen gadget, outselling them by 61% as of October.

While Instant Pots were the go-to gift last year, shoppers are looking to add air fryers to their kitchen arsenal this holiday. They've officially dethroned the Instant Pot as the most popular kitchen gadget, outselling them by 61% as of October. More gift picks for the chef or foodie: Ninja Foodi all-in-one or the Ninja Air Fryer 4 Quart

Hands-Free Handbags : Mini crossbody bags, which have seen spikes in sales as high as 65% year over year, are the number one most wanted type of handbag heading into the holidays. In particular, sales for the Strathberry crossbody have seen sales increases as high as 300% over the past year on eBay as the Meghan Markle effect remains strong.

: Mini crossbody bags, which have seen spikes in sales as high as 65% year over year, are the number one most wanted type of handbag heading into the holidays. In particular, sales for the Strathberry crossbody have seen sales increases as high as 300% over the past year on eBay as the Meghan Markle effect remains strong. More gift picks for the trendsetters: Gucci Belt Bag and Celine Small C Bag

C Bag The G.O.A.T.: Michael Jordan reigns as the number one most popular player in terms of jersey and sneaker sales on eBay. He set the record for the most jerseys sold on eBay this year and his Air Jordans continue to top the charts with 171% more sales than his opponents. This holiday, the most wanted sneaker style is the classic Air Jordan 1, with 20 pairs sold per hour this past year alone.

reigns as the number one most popular player in terms of jersey and sneaker sales on eBay. He set the record for the most jerseys sold on eBay this year and his Air Jordans continue to top the charts with 171% more sales than his opponents. This holiday, the most wanted sneaker style is the classic Air Jordan 1, with 20 pairs sold per hour this past year alone. More gift picks for the Jordan fan: new retro Air Jordan 2019 and Michael Jordan Autographed 1985 NBA All Star Authentic Jersey

Friends Forever: Friends fandom is at an all-time high as nostalgic shoppers continue to celebrate 25 years of the beloved 90s TV series. When the official anniversary hit in September, eBay saw a 44% increase in sales, including on Friends t-shirts - a top item of choice for fans of the show this season.

fandom is at an all-time high as nostalgic shoppers continue to celebrate 25 years of the beloved 90s TV series. When the official anniversary hit in September, eBay saw a 44% increase in sales, including on Friends t-shirts - a top item of choice for fans of the show this season. More gifts for the Friends fan: LEGO Friends 'Central Perk' set and Friends: The Complete Series

The Force is Strong: As one of the most popular film franchises on eBay, Star Wars merchandise, toys and collectibles are hot gift items for fans this holiday. More than 2M Star Wars items were purchased on eBay this year alone, and in the lead up to the new Disney+ series The Mandalorian , eBay has sold tens of thousands of Boba Fett collectibles.

As one of the most popular film franchises on eBay, Star Wars merchandise, toys and collectibles are hot gift items for fans this holiday. More than Star Wars items were purchased on eBay this year alone, and in the lead up to the new Disney+ series , eBay has sold tens of thousands of collectibles. More gift picks for Star Wars fans: Exclusive Star Wars #75 Final Issue with variant cover — stay tuned for eBay's latest comic release on 11/20

Pearl Fever : From hair clips to chunky earrings to chokers and nail art, pearls are having a moment as one of the must-have jewelry trends to up your accessories game. Thousands of high and low styles have been purchased on eBay over the past year, and even saw a 21% uptick in sales after Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing a string of pearls with a tie-dye shirt in the spring.

: From hair clips to chunky earrings to chokers and nail art, pearls are having a moment as one of the must-have jewelry trends to up your accessories game. Thousands of high and low styles have been purchased on eBay over the past year, and even saw a 21% uptick in sales after was spotted wearing a string of pearls with a tie-dye shirt in the spring. More gift picks for the jewelry collector: Mizuki Pearl Hoop Earrings and Louis Vuitton Chain Link Patches Necklace

"As one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces, we're able to look at shopping behaviors to surface up the most wanted rare, retro and right now gifts for the holidays," said Sam Bright, VP & General Manager of Merchandising, eBay. "For 2019, we're seeing increased interest in nostalgic Nintendo devices and games following their 130th birthday this year, trending mini crossbody bags seen on celebrities and influencers alike, and all-in-one kitchen appliances like the Ninja Foodi as the new Instant Pot of the season."

For even more inspiration, eBay has curated a series of additional lists featuring something for everyone, including hard-to-find sneakers, retro toys and gadgets, handcrafted items from small businesses, gifts that benefit charities, and more.

Shop Small for the One Who Has It All

Star Wars Gifts from the Galaxy

Under $10 Stocking Stuffers

Stocking Stuffers Shop Small for the One that has it All

For The Cook

G.O.A.T Sneaker Gifts

Blooming Beauty Buys

For the Guy in Your Life

Gifts for the Apple Lover

Gifts for the Samsung Fan

90s Inspired Toys

Gifts That Give Back

Art Lover in Your Life

This holiday season, eBay has the gift you've been wanting the most – from everything to the very thing. Shop eBay's "Most Wanted" Holiday Guide and other gift guides to inspire your wish lists at www.eBay.com . For more, visit eBay.com and follow @eBay on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings

eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide

72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint

490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

1Based on searches and sales on eBay US from October 2018 to October 2019

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ebay.com

