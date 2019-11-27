eBay Unveils 2019 Digital Toy Book Filled with Trending Rare, Retro and Right Now Favorites

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To give holiday shoppers more gifting inspiration just in time for the peak cyber shopping week, eBay is releasing a digital Toy Book bursting with a broad selection of rare, retro and right now toys for kids of all ages. Shoppers will find everything from collectible Star Wars retro action figures to an exclusive Star Wars #75 comic, the Nintendo Game Boy of yesterday to the latest Nintendo Switch Lite of today, tons of family fun games, Barbies, plushies, S.T.E.M. toys, unique stocking stuffers and so much more.

Explore the eBay's 2019 Toytopia Toy Book here and discover more coveted holiday toys and gifts at www.eBay.com/Toytopia all season long.

"eBay has the unique ability to fulfill everyone's wish lists, from the hottest toys of the season to the ones that can't be found anywhere else," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising, eBay. "Whether you're looking for the classic games and dolls of decades past to the sold-out or hard-to-find toys of today, you can find exactly what you want at eBay's Toytopia."

Additionally, eBay recently released their 'Toys of the Season' guide - a definitive list of the hottest toys and trends for 2019. The expert-picked list includes collectible Star Wars action figures, the new Kindi Kids dolls, and Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2.

From everything to the very thing, with a selection that only eBay can deliver, shop holiday toys and gifts at eBay.com/toytopia all season long.

Downloadable Toy Book: Click here .

