Eberhart Capital Acquires The Equipment Source, LLC

"In the best and worst of times, The Equipment Source has been a reliable partner to help their customers run a smooth worksite," said Dan K. Eberhart, Managing Director of Eberhart Capital. "Today, when reliability is needed more than ever, The Equipment Source is reinforcing everything that they've stood for. This acquisition gives us another incredible team focused on helping America rebuild."

Through this acquisition, The Equipment Source joins sister Eberhart Capital company, Contractor Sales & Service of Des Moines, Iowa. Like Contractor Sales & Service, The Equipment Source will benefit from the ability to provide more complete solutions to clients and expanded services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company also announced that with the close of the acquisition, it has successfully completed its management transition from Martinez to Steve Acquafresca, who is now General Manager of The Equipment Source.

The acquisition by Eberhart Capital is the beginning of a positive new chapter for The Equipment Source and its customers, Acquafresca said.

"The Eberhart Capital leadership team seems very customer-service oriented," Acquafresca said. "That's how I built my reputation in the 25 years I've been renting equipment in Collier County: providing strong service and making sure the customer is happy."

Acquafresca played an important role in allowing The Equipment Source to continue meeting customers' needs after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to temporarily close its doors. He developed a contactless drive-up service that allows customers to order and pay for items in advance and call the business when they arrive for pickup. The store has re-opened since then, but the drive-up service is still available.

About Eberhart Capital, LLC

Eberhart Capital, LLC is a leading private equity firm focusing on building and growing portfolio companies operationally & financially in various business sectors. Managing Director Dan K. Eberhart has completed 19 acquisitions since founding Eberhart Capital. The group's portfolio includes four main divisions oil & gas, construction, trucking, and industrial, the primary objective is to build an investment portfolio focused on long-term capital appreciation.

About The Equipment Source, LLC

The Equipment Source, LLC provides rental tools and equipment for Southwest Florida's consumer, construction and industrial markets. It has been operating in Naples for more than 20 years. Rentals range from small tools to large excavators and loaders, from floor grinders to forklifts and boom lifts. The Equipment Source is the exclusive provider for Manitou and Mustang equipment in Collier and Lee Counties and is Collier County's KOBELCO mini excavator dealer. Visit equipmentsource.net or call (239) 403-8300.

