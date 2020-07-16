Eberhart Capital Bets on Sarasota

Eberhart said he is particularly impressed with what Barrett's Equipment has accomplished in the space, and looks forward to building on the strong foundation created by Joe Barrett. Barrett's has been a pillar of the Sarasota community for over 20 years, winning several dealership awards for providing tractors, earth-moving equipment, trenchers, aerial lifts and other construction equipment on a rental or rent-to-own basis. The company is an authorized dealer for some of the best known names in the industry, including Gehl Excavators & Loaders, Kioti Tractors, Atlas Loaders, JLG Aerial Lifts, and IHI Compact Excavators.

"We're very excited to have Eberhart Capital to take the business to the next level," said Joe Barrett, the founder of Barrett Equipment. "They have the business knowledge and the power to compete in today's aggressive market."

Eberhart is looking forward to working with the company's skilled staff to continue to support the area's commercial construction companies. Jake Strictland, a long-standing Barrett Equipment's employee will serve as the new branch manager, and comes with high praise from his former employer. "Strickland is a dedicated and loyal employee who is very knowledgeable with all aspects of the rental business," Barrett said.

This newest Barrett's acquisition furthers Eberhart Capital's strategy of combining multiple, smaller rental properties under the rental umbrella. Previously, Eberhart Capital acquired equipment rental companies Contractor Sales & Service in Des Moines, Iowa, and The Equipment Source in Naples, Florida. This is Eberhart Capital's 20th acquisition since founding in 2009.

Eberhart Capital, LLC, intends to strengthen all of the companies through increased market share and best practices implemented across the entire portfolio. All three acquisitions align with his firm's strategy of buying successful equipment rental businesses and helping them achieve their full potential by providing scale, capital, and analytics.

About Eberhart Capital, LLC

Eberhart Capital, LLC is a leading private equity firm focusing on building and growing portfolio companies operationally & financially in various business sectors. Managing Director Dan K. Eberhart has completed 19 acquisitions since founding Eberhart Capital. The group's portfolio includes four main divisions: oil & gas, construction, trucking, and industrial, the primary objective is to build an investment portfolio focused on long-term capital appreciation.

About Eberhart Capital, LLC Rental

Eberhart Capital's equipment rental companies located in Florida and Iowa, serving consumer, commercial, and construction markets. Companies include Contractor Sales & Service, LLC (CSS) in Des Moines, Iowa, The Equipment Source, LLC in Naples, Florida, and Barrett Equipment in Englewood, Florida. They provide aerial, earth moving, and small tools that customers can rent or buy. The onsite shops at each location can repair a wide range of equipment.

