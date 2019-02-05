EBMC, (EMPLOYEE BENEFIT MANAGEMENT CORP) Changes Corporate Name to CareFactor™

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective February 1, 2019, EBMC will be doing business under a new identity but with a 65-year-old culture.

Over a half century ago, Thomas Jack and his partner Rusty Means founded the revolutionary concept of self-funded health insurance benefit plans for employers and their employees. This innovative approach drove EBMC to be one of the most respected companies in the benefit management arena.

Today, as CareFactor, the company is poised to leverage its expertise and experience in a resurgence of the self-funded approach, as well as continue to be a leader in custom designed benefit plans. The corporate offices and call center will remain in Dublin, Ohio. The senior management team and ownership of CareFactor will also remain the same.

Bob Ochall, President, is joined by Dan Brown, Executive Vice President, as well as an expert and agile staff of professionals in the benefits management industry.

"We at CareFactor are extremely excited about our 'renaissance'. Obviously, a 65-year-old culture of integrity and leadership is an impressive achievement to celebrate."

Bob Ochall, President

"We are definitely energized by our refreshing new identity and value-added brand positioning."

Dan Brown, Executive Vice President

CareFactor is also pleased to announce the launch of our new website, www.mycarefactor.com. The improved website is designed to provide healthy tips, education and detailed information on how members can maximize information for better health.

Company Website: www.mycarefactor.com

