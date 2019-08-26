eBOARDsolutions and the Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) Establish Partnership to Bring Simbli Board Management Software to Member Schools and Districts

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBOARDsolutions, Inc. and the Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) announced a newly formed partnership today to make Simbli board management software available to all ISBA member school districts. Featuring six core integrated modules that help boards maximize productivity, Simbli brings together meetings, planning, policies, evaluations, documents, and communications into one, easy-to-use board management software solution. ISBA has a long history of providing 'best-in-class' solutions, catering to member needs across a wide spectrum of services.

"Supporting the needs of our members is our highest priority," said Karen Echeverria, ISBA Executive Director. "Simbli's board management software offers our members an entire suite of board management solutions in a single application, extending far beyond the traditional meetings- or policy-only applications often seen in the market today. A subsidiary of the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA), we also know eBOARDsolutions understands the core work of school board members and shares our passion for servicing the work they do on behalf of school districts across the state."

"We've been building solutions designed to facilitate better board governance in school districts for more than two decades," said Mark Willis, eBOARDsolutions Chief Operating Officer. "I guess you could say it's in our DNA and helps drive our focus for delivering the best possible product with the highest level of customer service." GSBA Executive Director, Valarie Wilson also commented, "GSBA and ISBA share the same commitment to school board members and the work they do to improve public education. By working together, we strengthen our ability to help our school boards model excellence in board governance and better serve their students and communities.

Founded in 2007, eBOARDsolutions was originally developed to help the Georgia School Boards Association member boards increase their efficiency and effectiveness. Today, eBOARDsolutions flagship board governance software solution, Simbli is used by over 1,200 school boards, non-profits, and governments in 25 states and is proud to maintain a 99% annual renewal rate. The partnership with ISBA will provide more than 550 locally elected school board members and several hundred charter school board members throughout Idaho the option to subscribe to Simbli's board management software solution.

Visit www.eboardsolutions.com to learn more about Simbli.

About eBOARDsolutions

eBOARDsolutions is the leader in online board management tools for effective governance. With a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing school boards, the Georgia School Boards Association began building these online tools over 20 years ago to help its member boards increase their efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more about eBOARDsolutions and Simbli at www.eboardsolutions.com .

About ISBA

The Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) is a non-profit, service organization providing policy services, legislative advocacy, leadership support and quality, cost-efficient board training to association members. Our mission is to provide leadership and services to local school boards for the benefit of students and for the advocacy of public education. ISBA has a mission to help support and improve policy decision making and implementation by Idaho school districts by providing the training and education necessary. ISBA Legislative Services staff works with legislators, State Board of Education, State Department of Education, and the Governor's office, as well as other education stakeholders in developing education legislation as directed by the membership and opposing bills that restrict local control of schools. Learn more by visiting www.idsba.org.

