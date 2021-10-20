EBONY Announces Additional Details for the 2021 EBONY Power 100 Presented by Verizon

Wayne Brady to Host and Perform at EBONY Power 100; Brady to also be Honored with the Vanguard Award Tweet this

Both Wayne Brady and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will join this year's illustrious group of recently announced Special Awards recipients including: Storm Reid (Rising Star Award); Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett (Innovator of the Year); MC Lyte (Trailblazer Award); Deion Sanders (Game Changer of the Year); Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Entertainer of the Year Award) and P&G Executives Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Stephanie Headley (Corporate Citizen Award).

Power 100 will feature performances from Deon Jones, Justin Skye, Erica Campbell and Lucky Daye with GRAMMY Award-winning musician Adam Blackstone serving as Music Director. Following the show, DJ Aktive will provide music for the official afterparty.

To kick-off the weekend, EBONY will host a pre-reception event on Friday, October 22nd with DJ M.O.S.

"With this year's EBONY Power 100, we knew we had to come back in a big way. Our 2021 honorees represent a diverse collective of leaders, trailblazers and powerhouse creatives in their respective industries," said Michele Ghee, EBONY CEO. "With Wayne Brady at the helm as host, I know that we are creating an unforgettable evening of celebration and a milestone for the new EBONY as we culminate our 75th Anniversary!"

The 2021 EBONY 100 Awards Ceremony is supported by Procter & Gamble, Coke Zero Sugar, Baccarat, Dove, Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, Cadillac and McDonald's.

Cocktails for EBONY Power 100 will be provided by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka.

