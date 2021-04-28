EBONY Names Marielle Bobo Editor-in-Chief & Senior Vice President, Programming

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY, the iconic brand serving as the leading voice of the Black American experience for 75 years, today announced that Marielle Bobo has been tapped as Editor-in-Chief & Senior Vice President, Programming, effective immediately. Following its recent relaunch under new ownership, Bobo's appointment signals the next milestone in the rebirth of EBONY and is a crucial part of its strategic expansion as a digital-first brand focused on building a platform for and by African Americans.

In her new role, Bobo will report to EBONY CEO Michele Ghee and oversee the development of editorial tone, video content, and the brand's social media cadence across all platforms. Bobo brings with her a 20-plus-year career in media as well as a unique understanding of the power of content and creating key strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have a visionary like Marielle in this role and leading EBONY through this pivotal time in its history. As both a seasoned editor and an experienced leader, she stood out to us as a multifaceted dynamo who not only possesses a wealth of proven editorial experience but who also understands the brand and has a definitive vision for its future," said Ghee. "We are confident that she will utilize EBONY's most valued assets – our archives and our legacy- to forge a new path forward with strong, vibrant editorial voices, world-class creatives and fresh content for a new generation!"

Bobo's most immediate priorities include the continued evolution of EBONY's website, growing EBONY's editorial team with the best and brightest talent in journalism and implementing a comprehensive digital strategy that honors the core elements of our brand's legacy - innovative storytelling, compelling imagery, and long-and-short form content creation.

"I am honored to now lead the charge in reimagining this beloved brand. For 75 years, EBONY has chronicled the Black American experience, amplifying our culture, our joys and our struggles with grace, tenacity and beauty," said Bobo. "As the assault on Black bodies continues and a global pandemic ravages our communities, making sure the breadth of our stories is told is as important now as it was then. I pick up this mantle with a reinforced commitment to continuing that legacy of excellence - providing a safe space for talented Black creators and ushering in a new generation of readers through bold storytelling and impactful experiences that educate, engage and inspire."

This appointment also marks a homecoming for Bobo who previously worked at EBONY for over five years as the Fashion & Beauty Director and as a key member of the creative team that produced its iconic covers. Additionally, Bobo has served in leadership roles with major media brands such as Essence and Urban One. Most recently, she led editorial direction and strategy for Ayesha Curry's AC Brands including Curry's magazine, Sweet July. Bobo has also worked in various editorial roles with CosmoGirl, Women's Wear Daily, OK Magazine, and Allure.

Bobo will launch her first digital cover for EBONY in May.

