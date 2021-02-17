eBrevia, a DFIN Company, Expands Contract Management Features with Box Integration

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBrevia, a Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) company and industry-leading provider of AI-contract analytics software, has rolled out a new integration with Box, a leading cloud content management platform. The integration allows eBrevia clients to seamlessly access and analyze business-critical content that is securely stored and centrally managed in Box.

With over 100,000 customers, an integration with Box is a very welcome addition to eBrevia's functionalities.

"The decision to integrate with Box was an easy one for us," said Ned Gannon, co-founder and President of eBrevia. "We want to provide clients with the ability to analyze contracts wherever they're stored. In this case, many of our existing enterprise clients already use Box, and this integration provides greater efficiencies and streamlined workflows for their teams."

Box makes it easier than ever for members of a team to collaborate in real-time from any device, while eBrevia provides those teams with powerful data extractions and AI-powered insights that are crucial for making informed business and legal decisions in less time.

"This integration between Box and eBrevia makes it easier for customers to have a single place to manage, secure, and collaborate on their content, a key benefit for legal teams," said Rand Wacker, VP Industry Solutions at Box. "Box's extensive set of integrations—from legal technology solutions to productivity and business applications—is helping make our platform a key part of the tech stack used in many firms and corporate legal departments."

With the eBrevia/Box integration, users can:

Analyze documents from Box with eBrevia's industry-leading AI data extraction technology, which has been pre-trained to extract numerous legal and business concepts;

Customize data extraction with eBrevia's powerful bespoke training feature, designed with non-technical users in mind;

Assign documents from Box to eBrevia users for review and action, utilizing a number of built-in workflow tools;

Compare multiple versions of documents from Box by selecting individual versions for comparison within eBrevia;

Generate data reports on legal and business concepts in documents from Box, and review project KPIs and progress in eBrevia's robust dashboard.

For more information on eBrevia please visit: https://ebrevia.com/

About eBrevia

eBrevia, a DFIN company, is a leading provider of AI-powered data extraction and contract analytics software. With the most precise AI in the industry, our software reduces document review time by 30-90%. Corporations, law firms, audit/consulting firms, financial institutions, and commercial real estate firms leverage the software for due diligence, tracking contractual obligations and risks, compliance and lease abstraction. Learn more at ebrevia.com and follow us on Twitter @eBrevia and LinkedIn.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in Donnelley Financial Solutions' (DFIN) filings with the SEC. Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Donnelley Financial Solutions

Related Links

https://www.dfinsolutions.com/

