EBS Collaborates with TORA to Provide Improved FX Liquidity for Multi-Asset Hedge Fund and Buy-Side Community

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EBS, the leading global provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, today announced a collaboration with TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced cloud-based, multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS), to link EBS Market and EBS Direct's FX liquidity with TORA's multi-asset platform.

Market participants will be able to connect directly to EBS via TORA, enabling them to view prices for all spot FX, forwards, swaps and NDFs traded on EBS Market and EBS Direct side-by-side, along with prices for CME Group FX futures and other asset classes on one platform.

"We are delighted to collaborate with TORA to provide our FX liquidity to new parts of the market, all on one system," said Jeff Ward, Global Head of EBS. "This will allow TORA clients access to our FX market without having to switch between multiple platforms to execute trades."

"Gone are the days when traders need to switch between different systems, FX applications and providers," said Robert Dykes, CEO at TORA. "Through our alliance with EBS, TORA's clients will receive an enhanced FX offering and access to a true global multi-asset trading platform. We are already seeing strong demand from our existing clients and leading global funds for the TORA/EBS FX offering. This collaboration will help traders to significantly improve efficiency and realize hard dollar savings on their multi-asset execution."

TORA OEMS has straightforward configuration functionality and on-the-ground support for fund trading activities. It is a global multi-asset, multi-region, order execution management system and portfolio management system that is compliant with MiFID II. The platform also provides advanced total cost analysis, reports, compliance management and has a broker-neutral pairs application.

EBS Direct is a relationship-based, quote-driven FX market. EBS Market is a matching engine with a central limit order book, pairing FX buy and sell orders.

About CME Group

EBS, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, is part of CME Group.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About TORA

TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies supporting the full trading lifecycle. TORA's global product offering is utilized by hundreds of the industry's leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side trading desks with a full suite of cloud-based SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio and risk management capabilities and a global FIX network. With headquarters in San Francisco, TORA has over 250 employees across offices in Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, Romania, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. More information is available at www.tora.com.

