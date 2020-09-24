EBS Institutional Connects to IHS Markit's thinkFolio Investment Management Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EBS, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, today announced the connectivity between its EBS Institutional (EBSI) execution management system and thinkFolio, a leading multi-asset investment management platform from IHS Markit.

As a result of this new service to be in place by Q4 2020, thinkFolio clients will be able to access EBSI's unique execution functionality to reduce their trading costs. Additionally, mutual clients of IHS Markit and EBSI will benefit from thinkFolio's extensive cash and currency management capabilities, sophisticated analytics and enhanced liquidity. The integration of workflows across the two systems will enable portfolio managers and traders to aggregate or split FX orders in thinkFolio, before routing the orders to be executed through EBSI.

"Client demand continues to grow for advanced functionality and consistent workflow management solutions," said Hugh Whelan, Head of EBSI. "This link will improve our clients' experience, especially as IHS Markit's thinkFolio is often their system provider of choice. Connectivity between EBS Institutional and thinkFolio is a key milestone in our strategy to expand the suite of services we provide and efficiencies we can deliver to our client base."

"While multi-currency cash and FX management functionality have always been a core strength of thinkFolio, we are continuously evaluating opportunities to provide our clients with a richer suite of liquidity venues to support the implementation of their investment and hedging strategies. Our enhanced connectivity with EBSI will further extend our clients' access to liquidity across currencies, time zones, and FX products, enabling dynamic trading opportunities and ensuring competitive execution," said Brett Schechterman, Managing Director and Global Head of Business for thinkFolio at IHS Markit.

EBSI is a fully automated execution management system, using industry leading technology to significantly reduce trading costs and enhance performance by automating and solving complex trading and workflow problems.

EBS and EBSI are part of CME Group. For more information on EBS Institutional or EBS, visit: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/market-tech-and-data-services/ebs.html

thinkFolio from IHS Markit delivers sophisticated capabilities across Portfolio Modelling, Order Management & Trading, Cash & FX Management, Compliance and the Investment Book of Record (IBOR). Customers can implement thinkFolio as a single, integrated investment management platform that supports their entire front office. Due to the flexible, modular design of thinkFolio, they also have the option of deploying the platform for specific use cases and assets classes, including fixed income, cash management and FX or loans.

EBS is a part of CME Group. As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

