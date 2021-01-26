EBT Processor goEBT Adds Credit Card Processing, Smart Payment Terminals to Service Offering

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- goEBT, a nationally-trusted EBT processor, added credit card payment processing to its service offering and launched a new terminal payment application, goEBT+, to power its Countertop, Portable and Mobile smart payment terminals. goEBT+, which combines EBT and credit processing in one smart terminal, is designed to simplify payment processing for retailers nationwide, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers markets and fast-food or quick-serve restaurants.

"At goEBT, our primary focus has always been to offer a cost-effective, safe and easy EBT processing solution to our merchants. With the launch of our goEBT+ payment terminal app, we have taken our service to another level," said Joe Cohane, CEO of goEBT. "Adding credit card processing to our solutions will enable us to better serve the 26,000 merchants nationwide that rely on goEBT's payment processing every day. We are wholly committed to providing simple and convenient payment solutions because we understand that, especially in today's pandemic-stricken world, owning a business is challenging; accepting payments shouldn't have to be."

To support secure merchant processing and address evolving consumer demands as well as new service offerings, goEBT has launched a suite of state-of-the-art, reliable payment processing terminals that can adapt to virtually any merchant's physical environment. goEBT's advanced payment terminals can be used on a countertop, to promote social distancing, for curbside payments, in completely mobile situations, for farmers markets and a variety of changing retail environments.

Combining goEBT's payment processing terminal application, goEBT+, with the robust payment features of the PAX line of smart terminals that support contactless payments, PCI compliance assurance and EMV fraud prevention, provides a comprehensive payment solution for merchants. goEBT's merchant payment service offers transparent pricing and simple statements, with access to a full line of payment types, including EBT, SNAP, Visa, Discover, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

For more information about payment processor goEBT and its new credit card payment service, visit https://www.goebt.com/creditpr/.

About goEBT

goEBT is an EBT and credit card payment processor that provides payment solutions for more than 26,000 retailers nationwide, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers markets and fast-food or quick-serve restaurants. Since the passing of The Agricultural Act of 2014, goEBT has served as a leader in the government payments space from its headquarters in Marietta, GA, participating regularly with the EFTA eGovernment Council and providing feedback to the Food and Nutrition Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. goEBT is a brand of CDE Services, Inc., a registered Independent Sales Organization (ISO) of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Walnut Creek, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.goebt.com/.

