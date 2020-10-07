eBumps Provides Location-Targeted Advertising for NYC Businesses & Extra Income for Drivers

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new mobile advertising company in town, and it wants to put your ads on the newest billboard real estate in all of New York City: on the sides of cars. Meet eBumps who, by placing your ads in real-time on their car-mounted LCD screens, is serving a market of 227 million drivers who have not yet begun to monetize their space.

So, how does eBumps work? By using location data and targeted advertising strategies, eBumps will project customized, location-specific ads on screens attached to the side of a car's passenger door. This lets your advertisement reach passerbys, nearby drivers, and soon all of New York City.

One benefit of eBumps' LCD screen usage over conventional, stagnant billboards, is that ads can be modified based on time-of-day, differing city neighborhoods, and even the current weather. It's like having a living, moving billboard, for only a fraction of the price and at only the exact time you want.

There's a benefit to the drivers, too. Placing an eBumps screen on the side of your passenger door is a unique, convenient way to make additional income. Anyone can now make passive income every mile they drive while advertising. eBumps projects revenue figures for drivers can reach as high as $3,600 per year.

eBumps also wants to make sure that this advertising-while-driving experience is all about you. As a driver, you can specify your advertising preferences and feel in control of the message you share.

eBumps' filtering platform will let you select to advertise from female-owned and Black-owned businesses, sustainable businesses, small businesses, and nonprofits whose missions you support.

As an average city pedestrian, will your life be made better by eBumps? Well, of course! Due to eBumps' location-targeted & strategic advertising, campaigns are ensured to be directed to what is relevant in the life of the consumer at any given point in time. For example, imagine a Saturday afternoon lunch hour with ten different cars boasting options for restaurants near you. No longer will advertisements feel inorganic or invasive--eBumps wants to give you what you actually, and in real-time, are looking for.

In the long-term, eBumps intends to expand beyond New York City, with an overarching mission to give people back the power of their personal space, and present the world with more approachable advertising.

Co-founder and CEO, Jonah Tuckman says, "Our platform is looking to revolutionize the way people unlock the potential and value of their personal space. No longer will personal monetization be a privilege solely for those who have encompassed large online presences. We are working to bring this into the lives of all."

eBumps is set to be on the roads of New York City December of 2020. If you would like to learn more or sign up you can do so at their website, https://ebumps.com.

Contact:

Jonah Tuckman

(609) 731-8539

[email protected]

SOURCE eBumps, Inc.

Related Links

https://ebumps.com/

