EC Design Acquires Stationery Brand kikki.K

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly four months after global boutique Swedish design and stationery brand kikki.K entered voluntary administration, U.S.-based lifestyle products company EC Design, parent company of Erin Condren, acquired the Australian-based brand on July 30, 2020 and plans to shepherd the organization through a restructuring process to preserve nearly 30 stores and 250 jobs.

"We have long admired kikki.K for its unique design and functional products, and we are thrilled to welcome this incredible team into the EC Design family," said Tonia Misvaer, CEO of Erin Condren. "The beautiful Swedish design aesthetic that is signature to the kikki.K brand will remain and will now be more readily accessible to U.S. audiences."

After nearly three years of devastating economic and environmental disasters impacted the brand in key markets in over 150 countries it services – Brexit, Australian bushfires, COVID-19 – kikki.K entered voluntary administration in March 2020. The Australian voluntary administration process, is similar to bankruptcy filings in the U.S., involves an insolvent company being evaluated by an independent party to assess all available options and generate the best outcome to move forward.

"After learning of kikki.K's intention to enter voluntary administration, we knew we were in a unique position to step in and serve as stewards of the brand's renaissance," said Misvaer. "We look forward to working with everyone at kikki.K through this restructuring process and returning the brand to profitability. We invite all longtime kikki.K fans and Erin Condren loyalists to keep their eyes open for new designs, product offerings and creative endeavors as we bring even more beautiful, purposeful products to life."

Following the acquisition kikki.K will retain its headquarters in Melbourne, Australia and Swedish-born founder Kristina Karlsson will remain in her current role as Creative Director with Co-Founder, Paul Lacy as CEO.

"We are so excited about our partnership with EC Design. We're so happy that we've been able to preserve hundreds of jobs and be well set up to thrive again so we can continue making a difference in the world in small and big ways," said Kristina Karlsson, Founder of kikki.K. "With this partnership, the Erin Condren team will assist us in strengthening the kikki.K brand across the U.S. market and help grow our e-Commerce business. It also provides a great opportunity for Erin Condren to expand internationally in new growth markets that we know well, like Europe, Asia, Australia and many others. There is so much that we can learn from each other to continue doing what we both do best, and that's creating and sharing beautiful products that make a genuine positive impact on people's lives."

About Erin Condren

Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office and everything in between. From high-quality planners and notebooks to custom organizers, desk accessories and more, each product is intentionally crafted to help customers achieve goals, reduce stress and lead more joyful, meaningful lives through organization. In a time when we could all use more motivation and inspiration, Erin Condren products offer customers around the world structure and custom organization solutions in uncertain times. The company was founded in 2005 by Erin Condren and has since grown into a leading brand in the organization space, with its signature LifePlanner™ having sold over 2 million copies worldwide, over 1 million followers on social media, 4 retail locations, and features in Good Housekeeping, Forbes, and the New York Times. The brand's bestsellers are available via ErinCondren.com, Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including QVC, Amazon and more.

About kikki.K

kikki.K is a global Swedish design and stationery brand which was established in Australia in 2001 and has passionate customers in over 150 countries around the world. It was founded by Swedish-born Kristina 'kikki' Karlsson who combined her life passions with a love of Swedish design and a dream to do something meaningful. Through a unique offering of beautiful stationery and lifestyle pieces that bring sparks of joy to everyday life, kikki.K inspires and empowers people the world over to live their best life every day. Kristina is also an established author, her debut best-selling book 'Your Dream Life Starts Here' the first step of her "big crazy dream" to inspire and empower 101 million people around the world to write down three dreams and take action to make them a reality.

