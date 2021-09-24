EC Mergers & Acquisitions advised Equflow on its Sale to Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Mergers & Acquisitions ("EC M&A") is pleased to confirm the sale of Equflow to Saint-Gobain Life Sciences. The transaction was completed on September 1, 2021. EC M&A acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Equflow on this transaction.

Equflow B.V. is the global technology leader in single-use flowmeters and a first mover in the rapidly growing biotechnology & pharma market. Equflow's best-in-class sensor technology stands out in its modularity and in the accuracy, reliability, and repeatability of the measurements. The Company was the first to develop single-use flow measurement solutions and has since added permanent flowmeters and controllers with custom modifications to the product. Equflow's flow sensors are capable of measuring all kinds of low viscous, clear, opaque, neutral, corrosive and aggressive liquids. The Company is based in Oss, the Netherlands.

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences develops and manufactures high-performance components and integrated solutions that touch a broad range of patient care, from the development of new therapeutic cancer treatments to biopharmaceutical production, on through to intravenous therapies for drug delivery. Saint-Gobain Life Sciences is part of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

"With their extensive track record in bioprocessing transactions, we were thrilled to have EC M&A lead us through this transaction process," said Daniël van Beek. "EC M&A worked closely with us to develop an effective positioning of Equflow enabling a competitive multi-bid process. With their global network and close relationships to the acquisitive players in the industry, we evaluated bids from strategic groups in multiple countries and chose to move forward with Saint-Gobain, a perfect partner for Equflow and its employees."

About EC Mergers & Acquisitions

EC M&A is a premier middle-market advisory firm, having advised on over 300 completed life sciences and industrial technologies transactions. Since 1992, we have developed strong relationships with many of the most innovative companies in biopharma technologies, life sciences, medical devices, industrial technologies, and digital solutions. Our focus is generating highly compelling valuations by virtue of our deep domain expertise and genuine global buyer access for middle market life sciences and industrial technology transactions. EC M&A offers global, seamless client coverage and senior-level attention across our offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Prague, Zurich, Beijing and Hong Kong.

www.ec-ma.com

Contact

Richard Hale

+44 (0) 207 665 6869

[email protected]

