ECAMSECURE Expands Its Reach to Elevate Surveillance Technology as a GardaWorld Company

New website and branding reflect the future of security with integrated, customized solutions

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company and leader in innovative, adaptable surveillance security solutions, today announced new company branding to reflect its integrated approach to security services. As part of the rebranding, ECAMSECURE has launched a new company website and logo.

ECAMSECURE provides portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state of the art mobile security equipment to deter, detect, analyze and respond quickly to security threats.

"Businesses are facing increasingly complex security constraints, including cost pressures, staffing shortages, and unoccupied properties. A standard one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work for today's businesses," said Lemuel Blanco, President and Chief Technology Officer at ECAMSECURE. "With an endless combination of artificial intelligence, technology and human resources, our predictive solutions evolve with our clients to fit their needs and safeguard their success."

ECAMSECURE offers mobile surveillance units, time lapse, video verified alarm, access control, surveillance systems, and thermal cameras to keep businesses safe.

Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic elevated risk of burglaries and crime, while decreases in staffing left many businesses more vulnerable. ECAMSECURE's flexible remote monitoring solutions allowed companies to fill the gap and better protect their property, employees and customers.

"Our customers embrace change and innovation right alongside our team," said Chris Coffey, Chief Executive Officer at ECAMSECURE. "With our U.S.-based central station, we are incredibly nimble and can implement a customized plan quickly so that customers have peace of mind, even in a challenging environment."

For more information about ECAMSECURE and its services, visit the new website at https://www.ecamsecure.com/.

About ECAMSECURE

ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, is the pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, providing portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state-of-the-art mobile security equipment for over 15 years. ECAMSECURE is part of GardaWorld, one of the largest privately owned security services and cash services company in the world, offering physical security services, cash management solutions and security risk management, with Crisis24. For more information, visit www.ecamasecure.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is one of the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management company in the world, with an emphasis on integrity, vigilance, trust and respect. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions servicing more than 35,000 clients, GardaWorld and its brands are uniquely positioned and resourced to support security needs, whether they are local, regional or international. The company's brands include GardaWorld Security Services, BEST Crowd Management, ECAMSECURE and Crisis24. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

SOURCE GardaWorld Security Corporation

Related Links

https://www.garda.com/

