eCartic Builds Successful Model for New Product and Service Launches

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Estonian company with one successful product launch to its credit and another imminent is beginning to turn heads for its approach to introducing consumer services with global reach and local touch. Meet eCartic. The company is the developer of Smileo™ and NitroVPN and aims to help other entrepreneurs get their products to market as well.

eCartic was created by a team of tech, media, business and marketing experts who want to shake up e-commerce specific to how products are developed and introduced to market. The company builds and brands new goods and services and markets them via influencer marketing and other online channels.

And while the organization is focused on its own products today, it aims to support others in the future as it continues to hone its proficiency.

Its first product is Smileo. It is an all-natural, safe and cruelty-free at-home teeth whitening brand that includes a whitening kit, whitening strips and charcoal whitening. The items gained their popularity in large part via buzz created by influencers on Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok. Likewise, eCartic's bold new service, NitroVPN, is set for launch this April with influencers helping build excitement with its target demo along with and select industry publishers.

"eCartic is unique in that we not only build then rebrand our offerings, we market them through proven channels that are cost-effective and hit the right audiences," explained Henrik Visuri, co-founder. "Traditional methods of product development and promotion need an overhaul and we are here to give consumers what they want and need and get the word out by using the channels they access and care about."

eCartic likewise provides start-up accelerator services to third parties to help give them a marketing jumpstart or advance development of their brands – and, in some cases, invest or buy those same products.

The company boasts military-grade security and an app for iOS, Android and desktop along with worldwide servers and locations. eCartic also helps businesses connect and build relationships with industry-specific media and assists with managing, tracking and analyzing the resulting conversion metrics through its user-friendly tracking platform.

"We intend to continue our scope and reach so that we are an established global distributor of high- quality business-to-consumer products with extensive local touch. When people ask who eCartic's competitors are, we tell them 'no one'. eCartic competes only at a product level," he added.

For more information about eCartic, go to e-cartic.com.

For media inquiries, contact: Henrik Visuri, +372 55669122, henrik@e-cartic.com

Related Images

ecartic-launches-consumer-products.png

eCartic launches consumer products with global reach and local touch.

The Estonian company has one successful product launch to its credit and another imminent and is helping other entrepreneurs get their products to market as well.

smileo-is-the-first-brand-launch.jpg

Smileo is the first brand launch from eCartic.

smileos-teeth-whitening-products.jpg

Smileo's teeth whitening products were recently launched by eCartic.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjUwy1LWOU0

SOURCE eCartic

Related Links

https://e-cartic.com/

