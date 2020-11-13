ECC Recognized with a 2020 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECC received a 2020 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award during an award ceremony from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only Federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"ECC values the exceptional and diverse leadership skills and qualities that result from serving in the US military, and is honored to be formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with this prestigious award," said ECC President & CEO, Manjiv S. Vohra, PE, DBIA. "Our success stems from our veteran-focused employee group, ECCOVETS, which is a formalized mentoring, support, and outreach program dedicated to support the veterans in our ECC family."

ECC's ECCOVETS offers a wide variety of career development, training, resources, and transition support to our active duty and veteran employees, which includes a formalized mentorship and support program and charitable outreach aspect.

"ECCOVETS has been a very successful program for ECC. Not only has it facilitated veteran recruiting, hiring, and retention, but it has also benefitted us in many other ways. It has strengthened employee camaraderie, deepened employee skill sets, and further enhanced overall happiness in the workplace," continued Mr. Vohra. "ECCOVETS helps bring us together, and is another reason why ECC is such a great place to work."

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program: The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The program is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership development, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

About ECC: Established in 1985, ECC is an employee-owned company that provides a complete range of services to support its clients' missions, including disaster response, design-build, construction, environmental remediation, sustainable energy solutions, munitions response, and international development. ECC serves the U.S. Departments of Defense, Energy, and State, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development, and other international, Federal, State, and local agencies. For more information, please visit www.ecc.net.

