ECCMA Assigns Corning Inc. AAA Data Quality Rating

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the Electronic Commerce Code Management Association (ECCMA), Peter R. Benson, the Chairman and Executive Director of the association, presented Van L Bicknell (Manager, Global Supply Data Management, Corning Inc.) with the prestigious award for leadership in the implementation of ISO 8000 Data Quality Standards.

As an entry into the program, Van Bicknell conducted a pilot study to assess the value of implementing ISO 8000 to improve the quality of Corning Inc. master data. Following a successful completion of the pilot study, he oversaw an initial training program and the implementation of an ISO 8000 compliant application to improve the quality of master data within the Corning enterprise. The program is ongoing and continues to deliver value through improved accuracy in the identification and description of materials and trading partners.

Realizing the critical importance and value of Corning Inc. internal data, Bicknell was looking for a solution that would allow Corning to use its master data with any application now or in the future, regardless of service provider or platform. This is a fundamental characteristic of ISO 8000 quality data.

Kenneth A. Swope, Senior Manager, the Boeing Company, Chair of the ISO Technical Committee for Industrial Data said, "The ISO standards for industrial data are designed to protect vital industrial information by providing a neutral format for the exchange of data between competing software applications. As an ever-increasing percentage of business assets exist only in electronic form, understanding how to effectively protect this data is a priority. While most understand the fundamentals of protecting data from physical loss or unauthorized access, there is another level of data protection that is often overlooked until it is too late – that is protecting the data from the application that was used to create it."

Joachim Buschken, in his book Higher Profits Through Customer Lock-In, states, "Switching costs are a significant profit driver in many industries. They provide monopolistic power – the ultimate goal in marketing."

Commenting on the importance of portable data, Peter Benson stated, "The cost of moving data from one application to another is a significant 'switching cost.' Standards in general, and ISO Industrial Data standards in particular are the only antidote to data lock-in. In choosing applications that are ISO 8000 compliant, users protect their data and benefit from increased competition amongst application and service providers, who cannot use lock-in to artificially inflate profits. ISO 8000 provides the ultimate protection for the data itself and enables long term data retention, at least cost."

At an ISO committee meeting in November 2018, Van Bicknell expounded how Corning has and continues to leverage ISO 8000 in its overall business transformation strategy. The aim was to work towards a smart data supply chain, which would be a digitally interoperable, federated ecosystem for sourcing and distribution of goods and services. The ultimate goal of the continuing exercise is to create a smart supply chain that is faster, more efficient and more secure than a traditional supply chain running on legacy data models and services.

Van is now working with Corning Inc. suppliers to further improve the speed and accuracy with which specifications of goods and services provided could be delivered in ISO 8000 quality data format, and be made available throughout the Corning enterprise.

