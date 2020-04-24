Ecco Domani® Announces $50,000 Donation to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund; Reveals Upcoming Collaboration with Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell

While Brandon Maxwell's limited-edition label will hit shelves nationwide on June 1, Ecco Domani was inspired to lend its support and unveil the collaboration early after seeing Maxwell's commendable, proactive response to help those affected by the current crisis.

"Brandon Maxwell's bold approach to design was one of the initial reasons we were drawn to partnering with him," said Maud Pansing, Vice President of Marketing for Ecco Domani. "Not only does Brandon inspire us through design, but his recent philanthropic efforts encouraged us to provide support through our own donation commitment to Meals on Wheels America. We're filled with pride to announce our limited-edition label collaboration with Brandon and hope Ecco Domani fans and consumers everywhere can look forward to embracing their statement-making style this summer."

Brandon Maxwell officially announced his partnership with Ecco Domani on his Instagram yesterday, offering viewers a first look at his limited-edition label which is dressed in his signature monogram and leopard print designs. Classically chic, the label's standout pattern complements Ecco Domani's timeless, quality flavor profile, making it a trusted Pinot Grigio for nearly 25 years.

"When Ecco Domani initially approached me to design a limited-edition label, it felt synchronistic as I grew up around the brand through my father's distribution company," said Brandon Maxwell. "For the design, I drew inspiration from my Fall/Winter 2019 collection to create a label that fully captures Ecco Domani's bold personality and offers consumers the opportunity to make a confident statement, even if enjoying a glass from the comforts of home."

The limited-edition label from Brandon Maxwell marks Ecco Domani's sixth iteration of its annual Designer Label program. The eye-catching bottle will be available for purchase in stores and via third-party delivery services nationwide beginning June 1, 2020 with a suggested retail price of $10.99.

ABOUT BRANDON MAXWELL

Brandon Maxwell is a luxury women's ready-to-wear label launched in New York in 2015. The brand was born out of the desire to make women feel beautiful, sophisticated and powerful, with timeless garments that are impeccably tailored. With a focus on craftsmanship, the entire collection is designed in New York City.

Maxwell was awarded the 2019 CFDA Award for Womenswear Designer of the Year, the 2019 FGI Fashion Star Award, the 2019 Texas Medal of Art for Design, the 2018 Woolmark New York Semi Final Prize Award, 2016 Fashion Group International Rising Star Award for Womenswear, the 2016 CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear, and was named a finalist for the 2016 LVMH Prize. Maxwell is a judge on Bravo TV's Project Runway.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

ABOUT ECCO DOMANI

Ecco Domani translates to "Here's tomorrow" in Italian, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to crafting authentic Italian wines. Hailing from the renowned Italian regions of Tre Venezie (Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Ecco Domani continues to honor the rich heritage of authentic Italian Pinot Grigio while producing a modern, sophisticated wine for Ecco Domani enthusiasts and new consumers alike to enjoy.

Ecco Domani wines embody the stylish, contemporary side of Northern Italy. A perfect partner to a wide range of foods, Ecco Domani wines offer bright fruit flavors and a fresh, approachable style, making them a go-to choice for savvy hosts who want to celebrate the everyday. Beyond the wine glass, Ecco Domani has contributed more than $1.8 million to support up-and-coming designers such as Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Zac Posen and Prabal Gurung through the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation.

