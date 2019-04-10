ECCO Wins Gold Medal at the New York Festivals TV & Film Award

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, ECCO took home a Gold Medal in the 'employee engagement' category at the New York Festivals TV & Film Award for portraying its employees in three employer branding films.

"How and why we do things will always define who we are as a company. Letting our employees tell their personal stories is both authentic and inspiring and will help position ECCO as much more than a great place to work," says ECCO's CEO Steen Borgholm.

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honours film productions from over 50 countries, and mirrors today's global trends and the next generation of talented story-tellers. ECCO was shortlisted in the category 'employee engagement' together with 9 other finalists.

"Many companies struggle with communicating their values and turning them into more than just fine words on a piece of paper. The three employee portraits mirror the true life of an ECCO employee in a pure, honest and unfiltered way which is a great achievement for us to capture on screen," says ECCO's Head of Internal Communication Eva Kloch Norlyk, who together with the Danish film production company Leadit attended the event in Las Vegas.

Watch the films on https://enter.ecco.com/en/life-at-ecco

About ECCO

ECCO is one of the world's leading shoe brands, combining style and comfort. ECCO's success is built on products with a great fit and top-quality leathers. ECCO is a highly responsible company that owns and manages every aspect of the value chain from leather and shoe manufacturing to wholesale and retail activities. ECCO's products are sold in 99 countries from over 2,250 ECCO shops and more than 14,000 sales points. ECCO is family-owned, founded in Denmark in 1963, and employs 21,300 people worldwide. group.ecco.com

