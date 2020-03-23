ECDHUB and Award-Winning STEM Subscription for Kids Announce Reduced Pricing of $1/month for First 5000

SUGARLAND, Texas, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECDHUB has reduced their fee to just $1/MONTH for the first 5000 subscribers to benefit the community during this difficult time, with schools being closed and parents are under economic downturn.

Providing over 1200+ STEM based early childhood education subscription for parents, teachers and kids. Children can enjoy learning from cartoon animated lessons, augmented stories, STEM 30+ subjects and take exams to get certificates all in one ECDHUB.com just for $1/month reduced for the first 5000 subscribers.

Captain Robot and Farid Premani (Founder ECDHUB) Early childhood kids enjoying first robotic education

ECDHUB an award-winning education platform and stood amongst TOP 3 companies in Silicon Valley 2020 out of 3800 in competition from the global 37 players who participated.

Full Fledge Patented Robot for Schools and Families 4.5 feet robot Captain Robot Set to Redefine 53 Billion Dollar Industry recently unveiled its multifunctional and fully operational Early Childhood Development Robot (ECD-Robot) that will be sold as low as $1000/month leased up to 2 years for any small business owner and household with annual income of up to $60,000 to afford it intended for a wide variety of educational settings, including public and private schools, Montessori and charter school environments, daycares since 2020 is the year of ROBOTS and we take pride in launching CAPTAIN ROBOT. Click here to see our robotic demo

The ECDHUB founder is Mr. Farid Premani, a Guinness World Record Holder in Educational Awards, TED speaker, 4T author and Founder of ECDHUB and the Texas School of Continuing Education & Recruitment.

"The digital education revolution is already well underway," said Premani. "We've been using computers and digital materials to help educate very young children for decades now. The ECD-Robot is simply the next game changer and you can see how kids love learning thru robots. We already have over 34,000 dedicated subscribers." Augmented Reality stories, games, quizzes and certification models – all working through an online, centralized ECDHUB platform with also has a social network under way.

Preordering for the ECD-Robot walk thru can be accessed HERE . We are offering First 100 schools/buyers ROBOT at just $25,000 lowering our cost of robot up to 40% making it accessible at 20% down payment and then $1000 per month for next 20 months. ECDHUB's investment round is also open and can be approached at [email protected]

