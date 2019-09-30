ECG Reinforces Client Focus, Joining Siemens Healthineers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECG Management Consultants, a leading national healthcare consulting firm, today announced the next phase of its commitment to improve healthcare delivery and enhance client relationships through a partnership with Siemens Healthineers. ECG will continue to lead and manage its consulting business as a stand-alone unit within Siemens Healthineers and will independently engage with clients.

"The partnership with Siemens Healthineers is a unique opportunity for ECG to continue to enhance the value of our advisory services for our clients and the career opportunities for our professionals," said Gary Edmiston, CEO of ECG. "We will be able to build on the deep clinical and medical technology knowledge of Siemens Healthineers, its digital platforms, its customer relationships, and its global network. This will put ECG in an even better position to continue serving our clients as a trusted adviser and helping them remain successful in a changing healthcare environment," Edmiston explained.

The move demonstrates the willingness of two leading healthcare businesses to combine their highly complementary strengths. ECG will be part of the Siemens Healthineers global Enterprise Services business, which has a strong track record of delivering on long-term business Value Partnerships. As Siemens Healthineers further expands into integrated solution offerings, joining forces with a management consulting firm committed exclusively to the healthcare market was a critical next step. The addition of ECG to the Siemens Healthineers portfolio represents progress in the implementation of "Healthineers Strategy 2025," bolstering the company's ability to support its clients with integrated and comprehensive solutions.

"The outstanding consulting capabilities of ECG, along with our well-established customer value partnership approach, will enable us to serve hospitals and health systems on a much more comprehensive level, deepen our customer relationships in the long term, and open up a new dimension of growth opportunities," said João Seabra Pinto, Head of Enterprise Services at Siemens Healthineers.

ECG has a 45-plus-year history of delivering objective, independent, and implementable advice. That won't change, according to Steve Messinger, President of ECG. "Our clients value our honesty and integrity, and this arrangement will enable us to continue serving our clients as they tackle the next challenges in healthcare," Messinger said. "We will maintain all management and operational control under the same leadership team and ECG brand, but now we'll have access to the power of Siemens Healthineers' innovative culture and competencies."

Under the agreement, Siemens Healthineers will acquire a majority stake in ECG Management Consultants. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2019, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

For more information, please contact Michelle Holmes at 407-258-3769.

About ECG

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using the knowledge and expertise built over the course of more than four decades to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and to navigate toward success. With deep expertise in strategy, finance, operations, and technology, ECG builds multidisciplinary teams to meet the unique needs of every client—from discrete operational issues to bigger-picture strategic and financial challenges. We work as trusted, professional partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers across the country. We thrive on delivering smart counsel and pragmatic solutions to the critical challenges facing healthcare providers. Client success is our primary objective. ECG's national presence includes offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.

SOURCE ECG Management Consultants