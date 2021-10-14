Echelon Appoints Gabby Cohen to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon, the connected fitness company revolutionizing the way people move, has announced today the addition of Gabby Cohen as its newest Board of Directors member. This board placement was supported by the company's collaboration with the Women on Boards (WOB) Project and North Castle Partners. Cohen brings unrivaled experience across fitness, lifestyle, technology, and retail to Echelon at a pivotal moment of growth for the company.

The fitness industry has been booming over the past two years, and Echelon has been outpacing that growth due to its unique model, providing a wide range of connected home fitness products at all price points alongside a deep community and rich content platform.

"This is an unbelievably exciting time for connected fitness, and Echelon is a true market leader in this category," said Cohen. "I've been passionate about the fitness and wellness industry for decades and am excited to partner with the team at Echelon as they embark on this new phase of growth."

Starting in connected bikes, Echelon has evolved to produce product lines across bikes, treadmills, rowers, mirrors (available online and in every major retailer), form unique content-rich partnerships with the likes of Pitbull and Disney, and receive funding from Goldman Sachs and UTA while growing its community-based platform. Cohen will work alongside the board to advise the executive management team on critical strategic decisions and overall direction for the company and brand.

"We were fortunate enough to connect with Gabby through both members at Goldman Sachs and North Castle, in collaboration with the Women on Boards Project," said Lou Lentine, CEO, Echelon Fitness. "Her expertise across branding, subscription-based services, category expansion, and retail/apparel are exactly what we are looking for as we continue to grow our brand footprint."

Women On Boards (WOB) Project is a nonprofit that empowers women business leaders and improves diversity and inclusion at the board of directors level across consumer brands.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive Leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information, visit echelonfit.com.

ABOUT WOMEN ON BOARDS (WOB) PROJECT

The Women on Boards (WOB) Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on consumer company boards while also expanding diversity including race, ethnicity, age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, and gender fluidity. The Project is inspiring a game-changing movement to provide women access to seats at the board table while working in partnership with a consortium of industry leaders in venture capital and private equity to diversify their respective boards portfolios. For more information, please visit WOBproject.com.

