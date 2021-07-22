Echelon Fitness Announces a Collaboration with Disney Celebrating Disney's Upcoming Movie "Jungle Cruise"

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Echelon Fitness announced a collaboration with Disney's upcoming movie "Jungle Cruise". The promotion will allow for unique content from the movie, including behind the scene moments and scenery, providing an exclusive experience for the Echelon connected community.

Echelon Fitness is a leader when it comes to connected at-home fitness equipment, including bikes, rowers, treadmills and smart mirrors, but it's the Echelon Community, the renowned trainers, access to thousands of live and on-demand classes across all platforms and the unique content that make it a truly meaningful and effective experience for its consumers. The promotion will include special content for the Echelon members, a Disney's "Jungle Cruise" dedicated cycle ride, tie-in promotion for television advertising, as well as social media content.

"Our community is inspired daily by our stand-out content. We are consistently offering new content, including music licensing, fitness paradigms, trainers and more. This collaboration with Disney's "Jungle Cruise" will offer a themed ride to surprise and delight our community," said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "What better content for a bike ride than an 'adventure-filled rollicking thrill ride down the Amazon'?"

For more information on how consumers can experience a 'Ride of a Lifetime' (available starting July 23, 2021), visit https://echelonfit.com or https://www.instagram.com/echelon.fit/ .

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS



Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since debuting its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/ .

ABOUT DISNEY'S JUNGLE CRUISE



Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney's "Jungle Cruise" releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on July 30, 2021.

