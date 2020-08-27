Echelon Fitness Expands Leadership Team Appointing Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Content Officer, More

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness, the brand dedicated to changing the fitness category through smart innovation at affordable prices, is growing its leadership team as it expands its product portfolio and diversified customer services.

The nascent brand has experienced bullish growth with its focus on high-quality, well-designed, but affordable connected fitness products for both in-home and commercial use. While the portfolio of fitness products has grown from cycles to rowers, treadmills, touch-screen fitness mirrors and beyond, the core business of allowing consumers to never train alone in their own home through access to top trainers, programs and live and on demand classes has remained steadfast.

"We understand that fitness is more than just a few minutes out of your day – it is truly an emotional and connective journey," said Lou Lentine, president of Echelon Fitness. "As our business has added product innovations, so too has the demands of our unique content. The blend of these two help our customers meet their wellness goals. It is for this reason we felt it was critical to bring additional expertise onto the leadership team."

A few of the key new hires showcase deep expertise in the fitness and customer relations fields with an understanding of creating world class content, brand evangelists and the unique and different needs of the home and the professional marketplace.

Dave Reiseman, Chief Marketing Officer - Dave is responsible for leading Echelon's global brand strategy and marketing efforts. With a strong focus on the full customer journey, this includes overseeing product marketing, customer acquisition, consumer insights, creative, media strategy and partner marketing across the company's DTC, B2B and retail channels, as well as driving the rapid growth of Echelon's diverse membership base. Reiseman was most recently CMO of Gold's Gym International, where he led global marketing efforts for the iconic fitness brand which serves 3 million members across 30 countries and 6 continents. Dave is an award-winning marketing executive with more than 20 years of brand-building accomplishments across multiple sectors including consumer, health and fitness, lifestyle, retail, international franchising, product licensing and membership marketing. Dave has been recognized by AdWeek as a "Rising Brand Star" and his work has been cited by national outlets including Forbes, Ad Age, Adweek, PR Week & Variety.

Kevin Custer, Chief Content Officer - Kevin leads the team responsible for all of Echelon's premium content, including Connect, Row, FitPass and Reflect. Kevin has a solid background in content and streaming fitness that includes being the former Executive Director of Production at Peloton and the former Executive Director and General Manager for Flywheel's streaming at-home business. Kevin also owned and ran a successful media and consulting company that produced content for A-list artists, top consumer brands, and major tv and media networks. Kevin also spent 8 years sharpening his business skills at McKinsey & Company. Kevin's goal at Echelon: produce world-class content with an entertaining and fun edge that folks at home will love!

Tyler Roberts, Director of Member Marketing - Tyler is responsible for driving all areas of Echelon's member engagement and lifecycle marketing efforts. This includes establishing benchmarks, gathering member insights and implementing the tools, processes, programs & reporting needed to enhance the end-to-end member journey. Tyler brings over fifteen years of strategic and operational lifecycle marketing experience in subscriptions and membership-based business models. At Echelon he will be on a mission to find customer pain points, wherever they may be, and replace them with solutions that create a mutually beneficial relationship between the member and Echelon. Doing so will deliver positive incremental gains for the primary KPIs he is responsible for: member retention, loyalty, and LTV.

Ryan Simat, Senior Vice President of Sales - He oversees sales teams across mass retail, specialty fitness, and commercial market segments. He also works closely with the leadership team on new product development and overall operations. With nearly 20 years in the industry, Ryan has demonstrative relationships across the industry and brings more than 16 years experience from Octane Fitness, driving growth from start-ups through large-scale entities such as health clubs. Prior to that he was with LifeFitness.

Mike McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Marketing - His responsibilities include all DTC sales efforts, with a focus on website development and promotions, on and offline advertising, and key retailers. With more than 15 years in DTC marketing, McLaughlin hailed from Allstar Products Group, where he was the DTC lead for household and fitness products.

Sarah Smith, Director of Social Media - Sarah holds an important position in overseeing the division responsible for creating the narrative across all of Echelon's social channels and more importantly nurturing Echelon's community and customer engagement. Her team is building a best-in-class social media program with compelling content that will motivate and educate both existing members & new audiences through each stage of their Echelon Journey. Sarah is a seasoned Social Media & Content Marketer with dedicated experience in strategically creating and developing social media, influencer, and content marketing programs to yield significantly higher brand awareness, customer engagement, and sales for large, industry leading B2C and B2B organizations.

Echelon Fitness, is raising the bar on at-home connected fitness by making wellness accessible and affordable for everyone. From state-of-the-art indoor cycling bikes to first in-class touchscreen fitness mirrors, auto-folding treadmill and smart rowers, Echelon incorporates thoughtful design and smart innovation into personalized workouts that fit into your active life, when it's convenient for you. Through FitPASS members can join a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth personal fitness instructors who are there to help you stay balanced and reach your wellness goals. You can even track your performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and beat your personal best while cycling, boxing, strength training, cardio and more.

