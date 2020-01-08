Echelon Fitness Spotlights Suite Of Connected Fitness Products At CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness, the brand dedicated to changing the fitness category through smart innovation at affordable prices, is showcasing its expanded portfolio of offerings at CES® 2020, the world's premier consumer electronics show. In addition to its signature Indoor Cycle with streaming classes and Reflect Touch Fitness Mirror, the newest offerings – the Echelon Row and the Echelon Stride – will also be on display on the show floor and the brand will spotlight upcoming innovations and announce new partnerships.

The Echelon fitness brand focuses on inclusivity and accessibility for everybody, offering at-home fitness experiences with high-tech connected equipment, personalized workouts, an online community and professional trainers accessible through the Echelon Fit App. Attendees at CES will be able to try the full suite of products including:

Echelon Stride : Auto-folding smart treadmill with phone/tablet compatibility, charging port, live and on-demand classes, advanced safety features and patented auto-fold feature for portability and easy storage. Starting at $999 .

: Auto-folding smart treadmill with phone/tablet compatibility, charging port, live and on-demand classes, advanced safety features and patented auto-fold feature for portability and easy storage. Starting at . Echelon Row : Smart rowing machine with unique swivel device holder, motorized resistance control, comfortable seat and foot design, and foldable design for easy storage and handling. The first in the industry, this Row features a toggle control on the handle to adjust resistance. There will be two models, one for tablet use and another with integrated 22 inch screen. Starting as low as $999 .

: Smart rowing machine with unique swivel device holder, motorized resistance control, comfortable seat and foot design, and foldable design for easy storage and handling. The first in the industry, this Row features a toggle control on the handle to adjust resistance. There will be two models, one for tablet use and another with integrated 22 inch screen. Starting as low as . EX-5S Indoor Cycle : One of four connected indoor cycles. Smart device compatible, Bluetooth enabled, fully adjustable seating and handlebars. The Indoor Cycle category bikes start as low as $799 with the new EX-5S priced at $1699 .

: One of four connected indoor cycles. Smart device compatible, Bluetooth enabled, fully adjustable seating and handlebars. The Indoor Cycle category bikes start as low as with the new EX-5S priced at . Reflect 50" Touch Fitness Mirror : In home, touch screen, fitness mirror that brings more than 30 experienced personal trainers-- including celebrity trainers Billy Blanks , Denise Austion and Katie Austin -- to any room for high-energy cardio, yoga, strength, Pilates, and boxing workouts on-demand. Starting at $1039 .

: In home, touch screen, fitness mirror that brings more than 30 experienced personal trainers-- including celebrity trainers , and -- to any room for high-energy cardio, yoga, strength, Pilates, and boxing workouts on-demand. Starting at . Commercial Product Suite: Design continues to be a primary focus for the suite of Echelon products, boasting a partnership with Villency Design Group -- which has produced and developed designs for SoulCycle, Peloton, New York Fashion Week, Mercedes-Benz, Delta, The Ritz-Carlton, ebay, and Bloomingdale's. The Villency team recently executed a complete redesign of the Echelon commercial line of treadmills. Echelon is offering appointment-only viewing opportunities off of the showroom floor for their commercial portfolio.

Video and high-resolution images can be accessed here: Video , and Images .

In addition to trialing the products on-site, attendees will be able to explore the digital features offered. Echelon offers the FitPass app, featuring trainer-led yoga, stretching, pre-and-post workout sessions, meditation, pilates, kickboxing, Zumba and more. Trainers who are streamed live from their state of the art studio in Chattanooga, TN and soon Miami, Florida, will be onsite to demonstrate the equipment and the training experiences. The brand opens their second studio in Miami, Florida this month expanding their community and trainer force.

"Echelon was born out of the promise to offer everybody the benefits of connected fitness in an approachable manner. For us, it is more than offering the best value in the marketplace, it is also about streamlined design, technological ease, convenient transportation and storage," said Lou Lentine, president of Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC. "It is our third year showing our products at CES and we are proud to not only showcase a continually growing portfolio – featuring our newest rowers and treadmills – but also the Echelon experience which includes our down-to-earth trainers and our newly announced partnership with Samsung Health on TV. Because four out of every five people do not engage in enough regular exercise, Samsung has developed a fitness and wellness solution designed to fit around consumers' hectic schedules. We are pleased to share we are supporting that mission together."

Echelon joins the Samsung Health on TV platform, an application available on Samsung TV where Echelon fitness classes will soon be available on over 20 million televisions. With Samsung Health on TV, Samsung's central hub for fitness and mindfulness within the home, consumers will be able to see their activities, track their progress, and pursue shared fitness goals with the entire family. Echelon joins a suite of incredible wellness partners including Calm, FitPlan, Jillian Michaels, Obe Fitness, and Barre 3 offering free and exclusive content for Samsung Health on TV.

Every person is one workout away from a great day -- that day could be today for attendees at CES. Visitors will find Echelon at booth 44937 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan 7 through Jan 10. Appointments for commercial walk through can be made at the booth.

ABOUT ECHELON FIT

Echelon Fitness is raising the bar on at-home connected fitness by making wellness accessible and affordable for everyone. From state-of-the-art indoor cycling bikes to first in-class touchscreen fitness mirrors, auto-folding treadmill and smart rowers, Echelon incorporates thoughtful design and smart innovation into personalized workouts that fit into your active life, when it's convenient for you. Members can join a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth personal fitness instructors who are there to help you stay balanced and reach your wellness goals. You can even track your performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and beat your personal best while cycling, boxing, strength training, cardio, yoga and more. For more information, visit www.echelonfit.com .

