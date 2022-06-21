Echelon Solutions Group joins Argano Expanding its SAP and Managed Services Capabilities

Argano further expands offerings with SAP-focused expertise and application managed services

DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today that Echelon Solutions Group, LLC (Echelon) has joined the company. With the addition of Echelon, Argano further expands its SAP capabilities and consulting services.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Echelon is a leading SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud applications partner offering comprehensive solutions in innovation, business transformation, implementation, and application managed services (AMS). The company has been recognized as a premier SAP Cloud Application Services Strategic Partner and has earned SAP Recognized Expertise within multiple industries for its client excellence and delivery capability. Echelon has 300+ employees across North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

"Over the last several years, we have made significant investments in our services offerings to help our clients reimagine how they do business, which aligns well with Argano's strategy," said Aditya Bahl, Echelon CEO. "We are thrilled to join Argano and look forward to bringing our expertise and contributing to the company's ongoing success."

"Echelon's experience brings tremendous depth to our SAP team, enabling Argano to further expand our offerings and helping clients transform their businesses," said Chip Register, Argano CEO. "We're excited to welcome the Echelon team as we continue to drive value for our clients."

Echelon will be aligned within the Argano 4 SAP team to offer a unified set of business and technology solutions that are core to building a strong digital foundation, enabling clients to:

Reimagine products, services and experiences that align with client expectations

Rearchitect to move beyond legacy systems and technology debt

Realize speed and agility to build an intelligent cloud-based foundation

Realign challenges and obstacles with a clear path for continued innovation

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes, and technology. For more information visit argano.com

About Echelon Solutions Group, LLC

Echelon Solutions Group is an end-to-end SAP Cloud based solutions provider including Strategy, Implementation and Support for Two-Tier ERP, SAP S/4HANA Cloud. SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Integrated Business Planning and Hybris solutions. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Echelon's service model includes delivery and support from U.S., Canada, Mexico, France and India.

