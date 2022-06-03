Echo Fine Properties Announces Second Largest Sale Ever in Gulf Stream

Echo Fine Properties brings almost 30 million dollar buyer to the table

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Fine Properties, one of the most well-known luxury real estate firms in the Palm Beach area is proud to announce the second highest sale of a home ever in Gulf Stream. The 7715-square foot home on the ocean sold for a final purchase price of 27.5 million. Gulf Stream is ranked as the eleventh highest-income place in the United States.

Designed by elite architect Randall Stofft, the home has 7.5 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms and was built in 2021 with a one bedroom one bath guest house.