Echo Global Logistics Awarded Three ISO Certifications for Its Quality Management System, Medical Device Quality Management System, and Environmental Management System

Echo's certification in the ISO 9001:2015 standard confirms the company has the quality management system in place to consistently provide services that meet client needs and regulatory requirements while also continuously working to enhance performance. Through its certification in ISO 13485:2016, a widely used standard for quality management in the medical device industry, Echo is verified as a company that abides by required regulations and demonstrates a commitment to maintaining the safety and quality of medical devices. In regard to its environmental management system, Echo is certified in the ISO 14001:2015 standard, which indicates that the company is successfully managing its environmental responsibilities to achieve its objectives, meet compliance requirements, and continuously improve its environmental practices.

Echo received the certifications following rigorous audits that confirmed the company has the systems and processes in place to meet the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization's quality, medical device quality, and environmental management systems standards. The certifications affirm Echo's establishment of key performance indicators for service levels, enhanced performance reporting, processes to identify and correct issues, committee oversight for customer service, and much more.

"Echo is committed to upholding the highest quality standards across our transportation management operations, and our decision to pursue these certifications underscores that commitment," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "These certifications assure customers that they'll receive exceptional service at Echo, and in these challenging times, we know the ability to meet medical device quality management standards is especially important."

To pass stringent certification audits, Echo enhanced its processes and procedures around quality assurance, customer care protocols, complaint resolution standards, and root cause analysis frameworks. The company defined performance metrics and created an integrated quality manual that provides an overview of the key elements of the company's integrated management system. The manual also outlines the critical requirements of the regulatory and certification standards in which all Echo employees are trained.

Echo's process-oriented approach to operations and its preexisting commitment to quality were instrumental in successfully obtaining the certifications and streamlining the implementation of compliance procedures. The company's certifications confirm that Echo upholds strict standards for its overall quality, medical device quality, and environmental management systems.

"We're grateful to the entire Echo team, whose hard work and dedication to quality made these certifications possible," said Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer at Echo. "As we've demonstrated since our founding, Echo is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that customers receive the best possible service. A standardized, methodical approach is the right way to deliver on our commitments and ensure we not only meet but exceed the highest levels of service."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

