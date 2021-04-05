Echo Global Logistics First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Apr 05, 2021, 16:01 ET
CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Pete Rogers, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on April 28, 2021 to discuss results.
To participate: Please call 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics."
To listen to the webcast: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website, http://ir.echo.com, for one year following the call.
To listen to an audio replay: Please call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 3264937. The audio replay will be available through May 5, 2021.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.
ECHO: Corporate
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Pete Rogers
Chief Financial Officer
Echo Global Logistics
312-676-4584
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046
MEDIA CONTACT:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132
SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.
