Echo Global Logistics Launches EchoDrive Preferred Rewards Program

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today it launched EchoDrive Preferred, a rewards program custom built for their vast carrier network.

Built as a tiered program with three levels of benefits, the program is a strategic way to attract and reward the most loyal carriers and drivers.

EchoDrive Preferred is a complement to Echo's proprietary EchoDrive web portal and mobile app that gives carriers real-time access to search, view, and bid on available loads. It gives dispatchers the ability to manage loads and drivers from one centralized location, while letting drivers provide real-time tracking and submit documents quickly, allowing for faster payment.

"Before creating the rewards program, Echo conducted extensive research, surveying our large carrier base to assess what they valued. Based on this feedback, our program was built specifically for our carriers," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We sought to put together a set of benefits exclusive to Echo in order to continue to differentiate ourselves and strengthen our relationships with our carriers."

EchoDrive Preferred provides early freight access via EchoDrive and enhanced payment terms based on a carrier's relationship with Echo. The program offers Ryder discounts on truck leases, preventative maintenance programs, and rental equipment. In addition, the program provides fuel and additional discounts via Wex including maintenance, discounts on inspections, and roadside service.

The EchoDrive Preferred rewards program will continue to strengthen the relationships Echo has with existing carriers and help them add to their already large network of over 50,000 carriers.

"Echo continuously assesses the marketplace and evaluates needs and opportunities to provide a more valuable experience for everyone involved in the shipping process," said Jay Gustafson, SVP of Marketplace Solutions at Echo. "This is just another way we respond to the needs of our network of carrier partners which also leverages our EchoDrive web portal and mobile app."

For more information about EchoDrive Preferred, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echodrive/preferred

To become a carrier or enroll in the program, visit: https://www.echo.com/technology/echodrive/signup

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

